RFK’s Brilliant Response to TDS Nut Geraldo’s Question

TDS victim Geraldo Rivera thinks Donald Trump refused to honor the Constitution on January 6, 2021. I disagree. He followed the law, but that has been rehashed repeatedly. However, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took that question and put a different slant on it. It’s a brilliant answer.

Geraldo: “You and the President discussed how you will honor the Constitution. How can you trust President Trump to honor the Constitution when he was a sore loser last time and defied the Constitution, defied the Constitution of succession, and attempted to basically stay in power, despite the fact that he had lost the election. So how can you, is this the person you’re making common cause to seek the constitutional nirvana? I have deep doubts about that. ”

RFK Jr.: “Like I said, I disagree with President Trump on many things that he did during the last administration. He today has a heightened sensitivity towards censorship, towards the weaponization of the federal agencies against our democracy, to the emerging power of these totalitarian systems and totalitarian technologies. AI facial recognition technology, you know, low-level satellites that can look at every square inch of our country every day. All these other technologies that give totalitarian systems capacities they’ve never had before to monitor and control every aspect of our lives.

“He’s sensitized to those. I think, you know what happened at the end of that election, there was a peaceful transition of power. Peaceful transitions of power are a critical part of our democracy. And I disagree with a lot of things that happen there. I think the attacks on our Constitution over the last four years have eclipsed anything that happened on January 6. I think censorship is the largest threat to the American Democracy Experience.”

He never let Geraldo interrupt.

RFK Jr. Masterfully Counters Geraldo Rivera’s TDS-Fueled Question About January 6th He didn’t see this angle coming. RIVERA: “How can you trust President Trump to honor the Constitution when he was a sore loser last time, defied the Constitution, defied the constitutional… pic.twitter.com/4xsTqUsf6K — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) October 31, 2024