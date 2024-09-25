Harris Tells a Debunked Story to Promote Abortion to Further a Career

Kamala Harris, while on the campaign trail Tuesday, claimed the tragic death of Georgia mother Amber Thurman, 28, was a result of not being treated for complications from a medication abortion, indicating it was due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. The abortion lobby frequently makes this false claim.

“This young mother should be alive, raising her son, and pursuing her dream of attending nursing school,” said Harris. It is her reaction to the publication of Thurman’s story by leftist ProPublica on Monday.

The truth is abortion pills killed Amber Thurman. Harris insists on repeating this debunked lie:

Kamala Harris uses debunked abortion death story to attack Trump, rally Dems in Georgia https://t.co/p6yfF86syc pic.twitter.com/baWFcX0xce — New York Post (@nypost) September 20, 2024

The truth is Amber Thurman went to North Carolina and took two drugs to abort the twin babies. The side effects of the drugs and medical negligence killed her, not pro-life laws.

Harris promotes the idea of abortion for career advancement:

“Now we know that at least two women — and those are only the stories we know — here in the state of Georgia died — died because of a Trump abortion ban,” Harris claimed. “One — and we heard about her story last night — a vibrant, 28-year-old young woman. She was ambitious. You know, we — I talked with her mother and her sisters about her, and they described such an extraordinary life of a person. She was excited; she was working hard; she was a medical assistant; she was going to nursing school, raising her six-year-old son (…), and she had her future all planned out, and it was her plan.”

Based on a lie:

“She had her plan, what she wanted to do for her son, for herself, for their future,” Harris continued. “And so, when she discovered that she was pregnant, she decided she wanted to have an abortion, but because of the Trump abortion ban here in Georgia, she was forced to travel out of state to receive the health care that she needed. However, when she returned to Georgia, she needed additional care, so she went to a hospital. But, you see, under the Trump abortion ban, her doctors could have faced up to a decade in prison for providing Amber the care she needed.”

“Too often, the abortion stories that politicians feel comfortable sharing are those that were medical necessities or the result of a tragic diagnosis,” she said. “But here, Harris spoke plainly about the most common kind of abortion — one that’s done simply because a woman doesn’t want to be pregnant anymore. Because it doesn’t fit in with what she wants or has planned for her life.”

Amber Thurman developed sepsis, and Georgia allows D&Cs for sepsis. She needed one but was improperly diagnosed. The entire Harris version is untrue.

Harris is an abortion absolutist. There is nothing else she can run on. She called for abolishing the filibuster. That’s so she can force through a law mandating abortions to the moment of birth in all 50 states. She believes in big government, not the people.

The election is allegedly very close between the two candidates. This is despite Harris’s failures as vice president and in her other careers and constant lying.

Amber Thurman’s tragic death, recently covered by multiple news organizations, was caused by side effects of legal abortion drugs and medical negligence, not pro-life laws. Read this thread for a timeline of the negligence she experienced, and read our full comment here:… https://t.co/u32siOBfy8 — AAPLOG (@aaplog) September 17, 2024

Kamala Harris uses abortion law to rip Trump in Georgia for Amber Thurman’s death, but this lady said it was the Biden’s administration that made it so where the doctors no longer have to give those wanting an abortion an ultrasound before or after the procedure had been done .:… pic.twitter.com/npwVz2Fzac — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) September 25, 2024