Zelensky’s In-Kind Donation, Stumping for Harris on US Soil

Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to campaign with Kamala Harris and attack the Republican vice-presidential nominee, blaming J. D. Vance for a global war, is unacceptable. Is it even legal? Republicans called for an investigation, but who will do that? The Biden-Harris administration? Too bad we don’t have time to impeach them.

Zelensky appears to have arrived in Pennsylvania on a US Air Force jet. He gave politicized interviews, stumping for Harris, calling one of the US candidates “too radical.”

By appearing at what was in effect a campaign event for Democrats, the Ukrainian president himself is now deliberately and knowingly contributing to the political division about this war.

This is an in-kind donation to the Harris-Walz campaign. It figures the dictator of Ukraine would support them.

He went to a key swing state and spoke to the weapons manufacturers and workers.

The poor Ukrainians are at his mercy. He won’t hold elections and imprisons anyone who dares speak against him or the war.

Zelensky Pulled This Stunt 2 Weeks After an Attempted Assassination

Zelensky is attacking the Republican candidate not even two weeks after a second lunatic tried to kill him.

Why did the Harris campaign think this was a good idea? What do you think, readers? I have a few ideas, but it seems like they don’t care a hoot about him or Ukraine.

We don’t know what Donald Trump will do about Ukraine except that he will negotiate and will not give the store away to Putin. Trump threatened to make things worse for Putin.

Zelensky is a pawn and a stooge. I personally don’t like him, but I support Ukrainians. However, the war needs to end before we are engulfed by it.

Paid For by US Tax $$$?

Republicans demand an investigation to determine if this was political.

A group of nine House Republicans, led by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX), is requesting information from the Justice and Defense departments to determine whether Zelensky’s visit to Pennsylvania earlier this week was “politically motivated” and paid for by U.S. taxpayer dollars in violation of federal law.

The request specifically cites comments from Zelensky in which he suggested a Trump-Vance administration could lead to “global conflict,” prompting criticism from GOP lawmakers who called it a “stump speech” for Harris.