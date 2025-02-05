Mitch McConnell Fell Twice Today on Capitol Hill

Senator McConnell, an ailing 82-year-old, fell twice on Capitol Hill today. He could get up on his own. Two senators ran to assist him.

Later in the day, McConnell fell a second time during a GOP lunch, according to CNN. He then had to be escorted around in a wheelchair. His aide blamed it on his childhood polio.

In March 2023, he fell at a hotel in DC and ended up with a concussion and a fractured rib.

He fell last December, cutting his face and spraining his wrist. He fell while deplaning in July 2024.

He freezes up at times and has strange looks on his face when he speaks at times.

JUST IN: Mitch McConnell is now being carted around in a wheelchair after falling TWICE today Congress is a freaking nursing home. https://t.co/VHsu1ouuUh pic.twitter.com/VWsrdArhYv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 5, 2025

JUST IN: Republican Senator Mitch McConnell reportedly fell down Senate stairs, needed to be helped up by Senators Steve Daines and Markwayne Mullin Step aside, Mitch. In December, McConnell sprained his wrist and cut his face when he tripped at a Senate lunch. McConnell has… pic.twitter.com/NzM384t15R — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 5, 2025

