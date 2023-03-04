Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn to Sue the Federal Government for $50 Million

Retired three-star general and former national security advisor to Trump, Michael Flynn plans to sue the federal government for $50 million.

The lawsuit stems from the Department of Justice’s criminal prosecution of Flynn in 2017. It was built around an alleged false statement.

Flynn resigned as NSA after 24 days due to his harmless communications with Russian officials. It appeared the government was framing him.

General Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the 2016 presidential campaign. He later withdrew his guilty plea, and the Department of Justice under the Trump administration moved to dismiss the charges against him.

In November 2020, President Trump pardoned Flynn.

According to Gen. Flynn, the administration threatened to investigate and charge his son if he didn’t admit to lying.

Flynn’s legal team alleges that the FBI, unable to establish that Flynn was working as a Russian agent, sent agents, including Peter Strzok, to interview him at the White House on January 24, 2017, without informing him that he was the subject of an investigation and could be charged. They further claim that the FBI violated Flynn’s Fourth Amendment rights and committed outrageous government misconduct.

The FBI believed Gen. Flynn was telling the truth, but investigated him anyway, fishing for a crime.

Although the DOJ moved to dismiss the charge in May 2020, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the D.C. District Court refused to drop the charges, despite being ordered to do so by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Flynn’s legal team highlights this sequence of events at the beginning of the draft legal filing.

The government intelligence agencies knew Flynn could uncover the corruption behind Crossfire Hurricane.

In declassified documents released by Senator Lindsey Graham, Americans finally got to see a deposition of Special Agent Joseph Pientka. That exposed the reasons why the FBI kept him hidden and why he allowed it to happen.

Agent Pientka quit Crossfire Hurricane because he knew the dossier was a fraud. He was sent to San Francisco and promoted. His name was redacted to hide him and what he knew. Senator Chuck Grassley requested an interview with him, but the FBI never turned him over.

The Obama-Biden administration came up with The Logan Act to use against the General in what appeared to be an effort to frame Gen. Flynn.

