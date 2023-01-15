Harry’s Memoir Makes the Guinness Book of World Records

Prince Harry’s Big Whine, Spare, is selling off the shelves. He warns that if he writes another, he has enough material to write another book, having held back disclosures for which his father and brother would not “ever forgive” him if they were made public. That sounds like blackmail.

The Guiness Book of World Records announced that Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time after shifting 1.43 million copies during its first day of sale in the UK, US, and Canada.

The record was previously held by Barack Obama’s fourth book, A Promised Land (2020), which sold 887,000 copies on its release day.

Rich and famous Prince Harry was given $20 million for his ghosted autobiography of self-pity and victimization – Spare. It’s a perpetual whine with blasts of deep resentment toward everyone imaginable.

The audiobook adds something. I don’t know how to characterize it.

A moment of silence for the sound engineer who recorded Prince Harry’s audiobook 😳🫣 #princeharry #spare pic.twitter.com/JFggeCHUp4 — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) January 12, 2023

Duke Harry lists his brother’s crimes of ignoring him at Eton (something no older brother has ever done in all of history), Wills knocking him to the floor and breaking his macaroni necklace (after which he contacted his therapist), having a nicer bed in their shared room and then a nicer room when they outgrew the shared room. Wills worst crime was warning the Duke of Sussex not to marry Meghan too soon.

He puts all this out there, knowing his family can’t defend themselves.

Accusations of racism abound with lots of other lies or unproven accusations, such as he heard about the Queen Mother’s death at Eton when it happened on a ski trip with his father and brother (pics available).

He hates, hates, hates the press that he regularly courts.

Rupert Murdoch is “evil.” No “human being in the 300,000-year history of the species (has) done more damage to our collective sense of reality,” he writes.

Wow, that’s bad.

Photographers, or “paps” as the prince brands any journalist with a camera, are as bad as the Taliban he “removed from the board” (i.e. blew away from his Apache helicopter as they fled on motorbikes) in Afghanistan.

Harry says the Taliban attack in 2012 that was allegedly aimed at him was because the press advertised it when in fact, the British Ministry of Defense had formally announced the news the week before. Also, it was planned long before.

He whines loudly about the press taking photos of his intimate moment sitting in the stands at a Rugby game in front of 50,000 people.

The funniest and craziest thing is how he leaves nightclubs in the bodyguards’ car trunks to avoid photos.

He spends a lot of time condemning the paparazzi for his mother’s death, but after the accident, it emerged that the paparazzi were nowhere near her car.

Most people are not impressed by Harry and Meg, but interviews in local universities show that the students still side with Harry and Meg.

HARRY THE PSYCHO BULLY

‘Prince Harry is very dangerous towards the Royal Family… I think he’s very unwell.’ Angela Levin and Jesús Enrique Rosas discuss the latest on the Royals, as Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ continues to dominate the headlines. @Nanaakua1 | @Knesix | @angelalevin1 pic.twitter.com/amWhyDuxN0 — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 14, 2023

Related