University of MI: Call for Intifada, End of Israel, Murder of Jews

This week, an anti-Israel rally by pro-Palestinian protestors at the University of Michigan called for Intifada, the end of Israel, and the murder of Jews.

We welcomed these people in to have a better life, and they rewarded us by threatening to kill our fellow citizens. Can’t they be arrested for this? It’s not a protest.

If you’ll notice, they aren’t white supremacists calling for Intifada.

Marchers, seen walking around the Ann Arbor campus screaming into bullhorns and waving Palestinian flags, were also heard chanting the infamous anti-Israel call to arms: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

Rep. Jared Moskovitz, R-Fla., spoke to the shocking nature of the rally, tweeting, “Using Hitler’s word ‘solution’ is intentional here. Israel has a right to exist. We will never compromise that. The Jewish people have a right to exist. We will ensure.”

They were protesting Kamala Harris’s visit and government support of Israel, which is negligible at best. When they call for Intifada, they are calling for terrorism.

Tell me, where in the above do you see legitimate “criticism of Israel”? You don’t. Because “anti-Zionism” on college campuses is not political, it’s personal. It’s designed to purge Jewish voices from the spaces in which they were once welcomed. — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) January 13, 2023

