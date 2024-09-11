Harvard Professor Explains Democrats’ Terrifying Plans for US

Ann Coulter interviewed Mickey Kaus on her substack channel. Kaus is a Harvard-educated journalist who revealed what the DNC has in mind for America. Kaus attended various committees at the DNC Convention. His description of their plans will show you where the country is headed if Harris wins. It’s terrifying.

Even though he is on the Left, Kaus is opposed to illegal immigration.

The Plan for the Supreme Court Will Destroy the Third Co-Equal Branch

Kaus said, “They’re going to take over the Supreme Court if they get the trifecta, and the key aspect of it was how arrogant most of them were, especially Sheldon Whitehouse, … [and] Jamie Raskin. The White House said if they get the trifecta, that’s if the Democrats even get a small majority in the House and Senate and win the presidency, they’re going to move a big bill.

“They’re going to get rid of the filibuster, and it wasn’t clear if they were going to get rid of the filibuster just for this bill or, in general, you know, for judicial issues or, in general, for everything they could do. …

“It’s going to have voting rights reform; it’s going to have dark money reform.” They are going to have abortion choice reform and a national abortion Law.

They Will Get Rid of Justice Thomas

The Harris-Walz regime is going for “Supreme Court reform, which is going to include an ethics code obviously; 18-year limits on terms retroactive, so Thomas is history, OK? And that was part of the arrogance.

“They thought, Oh, sure, we can just make it right.” They will serve for 18 years and only nine years on the real Supreme Court deciding cases. “After nine years, you get shunted onto it, like a lower intermediate court that sort of does preliminary fact-finding and original jurisdiction cases and all the crap that nobody wants to do. So people resign immediately…”

“Every two years, there’s an appointment, sort of a regular two-year thing,” Kaus said.

It doesn’t seem to matter to them that it’s not constitutional, especially the retroactive part.

Raskin says, “They are going to expand it to 13 members because there are 13 circuits, and we need a judge for every circuit. So this isn’t just an arbitrary number we plucked out of the air to give a democratic majority of the Supreme Court.” It is that there are 13 circuits and “one judge writing each circuit. You need 13 of them. So, that seems it was more plausible than I had hoped for. I thought they were just going to say they plucked it out of the air, but Michael Waldman, the head of the Brennan Institute, warned against unintended consequences, by which I think he means, what if Donald Trump gets” another Justice in the future [if there is a future]?

Tax Cuts Gone, Voting Gone

They are going to roll back all the tax cuts.

He doesn’t know exactly what they have in mind for voting rights, [but we do know from the bills they have tried to pass].

Kaus said he would assume “they will enshrine all the COVID era changes and require, you know, mass mail-in ballots, and the election never ends as soon as one ends, they start the voting for the next one, and all sorts of loose laws…”

Democrats also want to eliminate voter ID and add Internet voting. Many have called for illegal foreigners to vote.

In other words, they will destroy voting rights for citizens.

These people truly hate this country.