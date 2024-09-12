Time Magazine Issues a Major Correction On the Debate

Time Magazine printed a public retraction after claiming former President Donald Trump misled people during the debate about Kamala Harris supporting taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for illegal immigrants in prison.

In 2019, she filled out an ACLU questionnaire, which was public then and has recently become public again. It’s hard to believe Time Magazine didn’t know.

They corrected the misrepresentation after widespread public backlash from those who pointed out that Trump’s claim was accurate based on her written word.

The mischaracterization occurred in a story titled “How Kamala Harris Knocked Donald Trump Off Course,” which detailed the debate strongly favoring Kamala Harris.

During the debate, Trump said that Harris “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison.”

In 2019, while running for the Democrat presidential nomination, Harris filled out a questionnaire where she voiced support for taxpayer-funded gender transition treatments for detained immigrants.

She also said it and actively worked for it to happen.

What is really concerning is Kamala Harris lied continuously during the debate, and they are calling Donald Trump a liar over facts.

Ok

Time Magazine already made one correction this morning, it’s archived, and video of her saying incarcerated illegals should get free transgender surgery belowhttps://t.co/skgQWktNOUhttps://t.co/40N5dvS7tdpic.twitter.com/aBcnB29Ywa

Video of her saying it pic.twitter.com/BbiSSFwrBi — Dark Horse Rising (@DarkHorse048) September 11, 2024