Harvard University Is Destroying Itself

The American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA, located in D.C.) published a deeply concerning article commenting on facts presented by a Harvard student writing for the Harvard Crimson. The piece is in the current issue of ACTA’s publication Inside Academe, and we posted a copy below.
Student Brooks Anderson revealed that Harvard has one full-time administrator for almost every undergraduate student and one for every three professors. The tuition is $52,659 yearly despite a $53.2 billion tax-free endowment. Worse yet, many of the 7,000 administrators are doing nothing for students. Instead, they are dedicated to DEI – diversity, equity, and inclusion.
As an example of their effectiveness, one task force created another task force. The same task force also hired an administrator. They’re propagating.
Harvard is funding thousands of administrators instead of lowering the tuition or investing in programs for students.
ACTA reviewed spending in 1500 colleges and universities and found that while tuition has increased, there has not been “one significant improvement in graduation rates.”
This lunacy is taking place in one of our most prestigious universities. How did we get here? More importantly, how do we get out of this?
We no longer have to wonder how the people of Germany went mad in the 1930s and 1940s. Ideology conquers all reason and common sense.
For lack of a better word, this is sinful. Yet, we have faith that this will turn around at some point.
Like so often happens with individuals, institutions can rest on their previous laurels and think they are elite while they sink in quicksand. I was offered a free ride to Harvard, but after investigating it decided it was full of elitists snobs and I am glad not to have that stone hung around my neck. While it was rated number one at the time, I chose another top five school. Unfortunately, it too has sort of given in to the crazies.
In hindsight I wouldn’t rate the Harvard of my university years in the top 100, and today see it as a sick joke and rip-off financially. If one wants to mix with the elites and create fraternity or sorority relationships it may be useful, but for those us focused on real life – no thank you.
And now M. Dowling has ripped off the mask and Harvard is nothing but a blow-hard institution tooting its own horn.
That said a student could still learn there, especially how to spot foolishness, a most useful tool for living in today’s world.