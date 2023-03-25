Michael Avenatti Sends Out An Urgent Warning to DA Bragg from Prison

Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted a warning to Alvin Bragg to be careful about pursuing the case against Donald Trump based on Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels. He said there is much more not yet revealed, and a case can’t be made with Cohen and Daniels as witnesses.

The now-imprisoned disbarred lawyer tweeted, “There are many critical facts and pieces of evidence (texts, emails, etc.) relating to the hush money scandal that have yet to see the light of day. And they will, unfortunately, be very damaging to the prosecution if Trump stands trial. At this point, you simply can’t build a case on the testimony of Cohen & Daniels.”

We have already seen enough to make this case null and void, to say nothing of the fact that it’s beyond the statute of limitations. There’s more?

He also had unkind words about the renowned congenital liar Michael Cohen.

“I have been consistent for 5 yrs: NEVER underestimate the ability of Michael Cohen to screw something up by engaging in stupidity, lies, and sheer fuckery. NEVER,” CNN’s idea of a presidential candidate, Michael Avenatti wrote. “Rule: If you have to meet with a witness over 20 times to get to the alleged “facts” and the “truth”, RUN!!! Because you’ve got yourself a terrible witness who can’t be trusted and might just crater your career and your reputation.”

He used the hashtag “ZERONOTHERO.”

THE CASE

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg convened a grand jury to consider charges against Donald Trump for a campaign finance violation, a misdemeanor Bragg arbitrarily and unilaterally elevated to a felony.

The Southern District of New York investigated and declined to prosecute. That should have been a warning to Alvin Bragg.

The violation was paying hush money to prostitute Stormy Daniels after they allegedly had a one-night stand. The claim is he paid her off to win his election. Evidence points to Donald Trump wanting to silence Stormy to protect his marriage. Mr. Trump wanted to take care of the situation legally. Michael Cohen then paid off Stormy with his own funds, and Donald Trump never reimbursed him. Also, Stormy said more than once that the affair never happened, and on one occasion she did it in writing.

