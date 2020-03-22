According to the Daily Beast, Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the Wuhan Foreign Chinese Virus from China.

Weinstein, 68, is in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility in western New York, state prison officials told CNHI newspapers on Sunday.

He is serving a 23-year sentence and still faces trial in California.

Weinstein was convicted in New York of sexually assaulting former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haleyi and raping former actress Jessica Mann.

Another inmate has tested positive in the same prison.

