Nothing Says Trust the FBI Like Peter Strzok Vouching for Them

This should put you at ease; Peter Strzok was on Morning Joe today to say we can trust the FBI. He’s the one MSNBC brought out to vouch for the integrity of the FBI.

Well, he is the FBI’s man in charge of insurance policies.

In 2016, Peter Strzok wrote to then-mistress Lisa Page in one tweet [this is after he started investigating Russia]:

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he [Trump] gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.” writes FBI counterintelligence officer Peter Strzok to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair while spearheading both the Clinton email inquiry and the early Trump-Russia probe, adding “It’s like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Page didn’t think Trump could win, but Strzok couldn’t take that chance and needed an insurance policy to make sure he didn’t. We don’t need to explain what an “insurance policy” might be.

MSNBC must believe their audience sees him as trustworthy, or they’re just mocking us – shoving it in our faces.

According to Joe Scarborough, the FBI “makes mistakes.” Strzok agreed and brought up the Hillary debacle, claiming Republicans didn’t have any problem with the process the FBI followed. He even said the FBI is “objectively investigating” and not “pushing a one-sided narrative.” Then he pushed a one-sided narrative.

“Absolutely the American public should trust what the FBI is doing,” Strzok said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday. “It’s not that the FBI is targeting any one side or the other. What you see is the FBI going out on a day-in, day-out basis objectively investigating allegations of law.”

This is Kim Jong-un-worthy propaganda and from under-investigation-Strzok no less.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe brings on @PeterStrzok to argue on behalf of the FBI’s integrity: “It’s not that the FBI is targeting any one side or the other. What you see is the FBI going out on a day-in and day-out basis objectively investigating allegations of law.” pic.twitter.com/bIyBladBMg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 15, 2022

Strzok is the one who altered 302 notes on the Gen. Flynn interview to frame him. Strzok and his piece on the side Lisa Page also tried to solicit White House staff to spy on Donald Trump. Since when does the FBI spy on a campaign?

His testimony always had plenty of holes. So, no, we don’t trust him or the FBI.

Even Victor Davis Hanson says the FBI is “beyond redemption,” and serving as Biden’s “private Stasi.”

