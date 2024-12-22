Trump Wants 5% of Economic Output from NATO Members

President-elect Donald Trump‘s foreign policy team told European officials that he would insist that NATO allies increase defense spending to 5 percent of their economic output. This is according to a Friday report from the Financial Times.

This was discussed earlier this month among top US and European officials. The US has been giving over 16% plus paying for all the wars. When EU members pay, they pay 2% each.

As Trump said, the EU relies too much on US contributions.

During an NBC’s Meet the Press appearance, he returned to the theme earlier this month. He suggested the U.S. could leave NATO if members don’t increase defense spending.

During his campaign, Trump also spoke of withdrawing aid to Ukraine. At the same time, he pushed for immediate peace talks in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump is prepared to continue giving aid to Ukraine, but he wants the EU to pay their fair share to NATO.

Their fair share would be at least 16%.

