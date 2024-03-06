Swing State Dems Voted Uncommitted to Get That Ceasefire.

Progressive Muslim voters in Minnesota sent a message to President Joe Biden on Super Tuesday. They might stay home on election day if he doesn’t do what they want. It will get much worse for the Jewish Americans when the Muslims outnumber them, and that is where this is going. It won’t go well for Christians, either.

Muslims want that ceasefire now.

Biden, who faced a barely challenging challenger, Congressman Dean Phillips (D-MN), who garnered 7.8% of the vote in his own state, saw “Uncommitted” garner 18.9%.

The state is home to Squad members Rashida Tlaib (D-MN) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN). They are pro-Hamas and opposed to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. As President Biden tries to lead from both sides of the fence, anti-Israel progressives continue an aggressive influence campaign.

Rashida is proud of not voting for Biden in the primary.

Rashida Tlaib says she is “proud” of her refusal to vote for Joe Biden in the Michigan Democrat primary, instead voting “uncommitted”.pic.twitter.com/mFpJmPdBo3 — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) February 27, 2024

Even communist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), another Squad member, was chased out of a Brooklyn movie theater on Monday by pro-Palestine/Hamas supporters.

While observers believe no serious challenger to President Biden remains in the Democratic primary, Tuesday’s results exposed a concerning percentage of uncommitted voters.

Recent polls show former President Donald Trump leading the incumbent among 18-29-year-olds while enjoying roughly 20% support among Black voters, which would represent the largest share for any Republican nominee since the Civil Rights era.

Twenty percent of the Minnesota Democrats voted uncommitted in the primary yesterday.

However, there is still time for Democrats to terrify Black voters that Donald Trump will harm them in some way.

In the face of withering criticism about Israel, inflation, and the open border, allies to Biden have attempted to cast him as a calm and steady leader and Donald Trump as chaotic. We will soon see Democrat armies in the streets protesting Trump with violence to show how chaotic he allegedly is.

CNN reporter audibly GASPS on hot-mic after having to report Biden losing MAJOR Democrat city in Michigan by 50 POINTS to unnamed “uncommitted:” “So that’s a WOW.” pic.twitter.com/dzvhXvSRpl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2024

