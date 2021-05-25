Hatred for the right with Marjorie Taylor Greene as the Left’s bogeyman



















(((DeanObeidallah))) wrote on Twitter: “This is being shared by people on right as if I said something over the top. I did not. When I say today’s GOP is no longer a political party, but a white nationalist, fascist movement Im being 100% factual. GOP leaders had a choice after Jan 6 but they chose the terrorists.”

He might be right about the Republican Party being on the way out but it’s not because of a riot by a small group of people. It’s because they won’t fight. Only a handful will fight.

Why won’t they fight? Because we have a uniparty?

Almost everything the Left says is true of them. They are fascists and employ terrorists in their cause. They are the ones who won’t follow the law.

We need Republicans to stand as one against socialism. Republicans as a whole are not.

Tiffany in the clip above wants whites out of power, even though they are 70% of the population. Blacks are not oppressed by systemic racism as she claims. The truth is that some blacks just don’t like whites having any power.

They’re making Marjorie Taylor Greene into the bogeyman. A lot of people on both sides of the aisle don’t like her style, but at least she’s pro-America and fights socialism.

The Left makes her into a monster and by any measure, she’s just not as bad as, say, anti-Semites Ilhan Omar or AOC, who say absurd things and want to burn the country down.

No matter what you think of Marjorie Taylor Greene, she is strongly pro-America and not out to peddle the 1619 mythology, advance critical race theory, or sell out our allies to terrorists. She has the courage to fight for America. The Left just uses her as a tool to further their lies that half of the country are terrorists and racists. They use her to define the GOP as racist, insane, stupid, and out of touch.

On the other side of things, the Left is boosting the new political party — Black Lives Matter, a violent communist group.

They are the real danger.

While the hard Left tears down everything we hold sacred, they are making weak Republicans and Rep. Greene into terrorists.

What a pathetic joke.

