Haughty, “No one is above the law” Hillary Dodging Being Served by Tulsi Gabbard

In late October of 2019, a quote from Hillary Clinton caused the following headline on CNN: “Hillary Clinton Suggests Russian are “grooming” Tulsi Gabbard for a third-party run”.

Ms. Clinton, “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democrat primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. And, that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset.”

CNN commentator Van Jones simply said, “She’s playing a very dangerous game.” “She (Hillary) just came out against a sitting congresswoman, a decorated war veteran, and somebody running for the nomination of our party, with a complete smear and no facts.” He continued, “If you have evidence, come forward.” Jones ended his interview by saying, “It’s really, really, really disappointing.”

This from a broadcast outlet that, at one time was so ultra-friendly to Bill and Hill, they were laughingly nicknamed the “Clinton News Network”.

Given all this, we can understand why Tulsi is suing Hillary for $50 million and a not so courageous Clinton is ducking Gabbard’s process server. “I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process,” the congresswoman’s attorney, Brian Dunne, told The Post. “But I guess here we are.”

The first attempt was made at Clinton’s Chappaqua estate but the server was turned away by Secret Service agents. Next, try was directed at her long time attorney David Kendall, who claimed that he was unable to accept service on Clinton’s behalf.

So leaving aside the irony of Hillary Clinton, in trouble once again over a “server” (sorry just couldn’t resist), we are reminded that her whole “no one is above the law” mantra is applicable only commoners and her political enemies.