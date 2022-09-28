‘COV-Psycho’ Joe Sends Out a Hurricane Ian Warning

Huge waves and a “catastrophic” storm surge hit the southwest Florida coast as Hurricane Ian’s “extremely dangerous” eyewall moved onshore.

The Cat 4, nearly Cat 5 hurricane winds are 155mph.

Hurricane Ian’s eye wall is packed with lightning right now. Spectacular imagery of a powerful, intensifying storm. pic.twitter.com/y09ePKIDCt — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 27, 2022

Charlotte Harbor is expecting a 12 to 18 foot storm surge.

The water receded from Tampa Bay, leaving the bare ground exposed.

The water is then expected to come rushing back, and Tampa is bracing for a 6 foot storm surge before landfall this afternoon, the Daily Mail reports

Psycho Joe wants you to know that you must get vaccinated if affected by the apocalyptic hurricane. Does Ian have COVID?

Watch if you don’t believe it. This is crazy, and whoever writes his speeches is crazy.

I swear to God when I saw this Biden headline, I thought it came from the Babylon Bee. Nope! Here it is … These people are covid vaccine psychopaths! INSANITY pic.twitter.com/I5jKcadDTU — Dana⚜️ (@DanaBougon) September 28, 2022

A reporter tried to politicize Ian. Gov. De Santis torched him into silence.

Gov. DeSAVAGE makes lib reporter eat his own words after trying to politicize Hurricane Ian 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VRNPsT4knH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2022

#BREAKING: Sanibel Island is now in the eyewall of Hurricane #Ian. I have not heard from a source that decided to stick it out in a bit. Praying they are alright. Phone service could be down.pic.twitter.com/3cvng54E9d — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022

I’m not sure how many truly grasp what just happened tonight with Hurricane #Ian. It went through a full eyewall replacement cycle, hardly blinked, grew by 50% (as measured by its RMW), and delivered the 3rd highest storm surge since 1913 to Key West in the process. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/UmbuA8gJ7v — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) September 28, 2022

Powerful storm surge southern tip Pine Island FL eye wall Hurricane Ian @accuweather @ChrisFLTornado pic.twitter.com/Osn1u5kpa4 — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 28, 2022

Ian at 12:30 today:

Don Lemon tried to tie Ian to climate change, and the meteorologist dispelled that notion. Then WaPo wrote a fake story, but as long as you’re vaccinated.

WaPo propaganda: “The reason hurricanes are getting more powerful with such speed is no secret: warmer ocean water. It’s a known effect of climate change.” BS. Reality: No scientific data backs up climate claims, per NOAA. https://t.co/cYKCCyFbXkhttps://t.co/KB1Upda55K — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 28, 2022

