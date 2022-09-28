‘COV-Psycho’ Joe Sends Out a Hurricane Ian Warning

By
M Dowling
-
3

Huge waves and a “catastrophic” storm surge hit the southwest Florida coast as Hurricane Ian’s “extremely dangerous” eyewall moved onshore.

The Cat 4, nearly Cat 5 hurricane winds are 155mph.

Charlotte Harbor is expecting a 12 to 18 foot storm surge.

The water receded from Tampa Bay, leaving the bare ground exposed.

The water is then expected to come rushing back, and Tampa is bracing for a 6 foot storm surge before landfall this afternoon, the Daily Mail reports

Psycho Joe wants you to know that you must get vaccinated if affected by the apocalyptic hurricane. Does Ian have COVID?

Watch if you don’t believe it. This is crazy, and whoever writes his speeches is crazy.

A reporter tried to politicize Ian. Gov. De Santis torched him into silence.

Ian at 12:30 today:

Don Lemon tried to tie Ian to climate change, and the meteorologist dispelled that notion. Then WaPo wrote a fake story, but as long as you’re vaccinated.


GuvGeek
47 seconds ago

Why is the Climate Change Cult going Batshit Crazy over Hurricane Ian when this is one of the Mildest Hurricane Seasons in over 60 Years.

Zigmont
13 minutes ago

Just to be clear, that video of Biden telling people to get the jab is from last year on 8/10/2021 when he was at a FEMA meeting .

Greg
54 minutes ago

Obviously the more virulent ‘virus’ is in the ocean waves.

