‘He rots the soul of a nation..secretly…to undermine the pillars of the city’









“A nation can survive its fools and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” ~ Cicero

Democrats have the perfect setup to seize control of all aspects of American life. They basically have seized control.

BULLETPROOF

The hard-left Democrats running the executive have a puppet president who they control completely while they remain bulletproof behind the curtain.

The media protects the puppet president because, let’s face it, the situation is perfect for Democrats. With a puppet for president, they can run roughshod over the Executive. There is no longer any balance of power since they control everything.

And our Supreme Court has proven itself near-worthless.

The real people running the show are behind the curtain, and they can’t be criticized or controlled because no one knows for sure who they are.

We know who they are.

With her direct line to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett is behind the curtain and so are several others like Toadies Susan Rice and Chuck Schumer. Nancy Pelosi is a powerhouse and she is a Marxist, always has been.

A hard-left cabal runs the country. Statism is the ideology of the world and it’s dragging us in like a whirlpool in the sea.

Watch the puppet:

ALIENS FOR VOTES

The aliens are coming into our country illegally from all over the world, Romania, Pakistan, everywhere, and we have no blanken clue who they are. They are unrestrained and free to roam. They will vote overwhelmingly for Democrats when they get their amnesty or when they vote illegally.

They could be dangerous — criminals or terrorists — some most assuredly are, but few care enough to stop it.

Related