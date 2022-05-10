Politicians – Media – Want an Irrevocable Break with Russia

US funds we don’t have are going to a corrupt country for a regional conflict without the permission of the American people.

Reuters reported that U.S. President Joe Biden signed a new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine on Friday to help Ukraine – a corrupt nation – repel Russia’s invasion. The funds come from an emergency pot of money.

He already rushed $3.4 billion in arms to Ukraine.

Ukraine demanded $7 billion a month from the West. As a result, Biden wants to give $33 billion for only six months. Congress has to approve it and they seem anxious to go with the Ukraine narrative and the endless funneling of money we don’t have to give.

The sanctions are hurting the US and the West more than Russia, but the point of the sanctions appears to be to destroy any possible relationship with Russia and topple Russian President Putin. Putin will only be replaced with someone as bad or worse.

Do you agree with Biden in this clip?

WATCH: President Biden says “every American taxpayer is directly contributing” to the war in Ukraine & “that’s something we can all be incredibly proud of.” pic.twitter.com/i5srozy2eV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 4, 2022

Why can’t we debate this? The rulers and the media are making all the decisions about arming and pushing war in Ukraine.

Are the claims by Putin about Nazis in Ukraine “disinformation,” or are they arguments that could be subjected to evaluation and rebuttal? Suddenly making “disinformation” a catch-all term for “any claim we don’t like” is so insidious pic.twitter.com/GU3aEBNdfP — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 9, 2022

WHY ARE DEMOCRATS INTENT ON IRREVOCABLY DESTROYING OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH RUSSIA?

One observation we had is that any time Donald Trump tried to improve US-Russia relations, Democrats destroyed the effort. What was Trump disrupting that made Democrats so angry?

We agree with Michael Tracey in the tweet below. They want to make it impossible to ever repair relations with Russia. It’s very suspect. We are too deeply involved with Ukraine, a corrupt country, and the US officials don’t at all care about the invasion at our border.

If that seems insane to you, it’s because it is.

Pelosi has also demanded that Russia be added to the “state sponsors of terrorism” list. They are hell-bent on ensuring that relations with Russia can never be repaired pic.twitter.com/xvT47NwaIm — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 9, 2022

