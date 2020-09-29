Timeline: How Hillary introduced Americans to the Trump-Russia collusion hoax

In light of the revelation that Hillary approved a plan to tie Donald Trump to the Kremlin by July 2016, it’s important to look at what her campaign was doing and what she was saying at the time in case you’ve forgotten.

MAY 2016

We already knew from a UK court resolving a lawsuit that the Clinton Campaign arranged for former MI6 Christopher Steele to create a dossier in May 2016 that the FBI knew was false in July 2016.

Steele was hired by Hillary through Fusion to “investigate” Trump-Russia, election interference in early May 2016. That was three months before the “official” FBI Trump-Russia investigation which was supposedly started after Downer-Papadopolous tip-off.

On July 5, 2016, at the latest, the FBI knew that Hillary was the ultimate client of Steele. Again, that was long before they started the official Trump-Russia investigation based on “it’s all Trump’s fault” predicate.

-Steele was hired by Hillary through Fusion to “investigate” Trump-Russia, election interference IN EARLY MAY 2016- that’s THREE months before the “official” FBI Trump-Russia investigation which was supposedly started after Downer-Papadopolous tip-off, yada-yada-yada /2 — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) July 10, 2020 Read the judgement for yourself here. https://t.co/ksOCEu9HhS

Below are some highlights… /4 pic.twitter.com/VHhhxQ7KkO — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) July 10, 2020 Biggest losers:

-Fake News Media, all of whom used Steele as a source to win their Pulitzers -FBI Crossfire Hurricane team who used Steele fake “intelligence” to plot against President Trump. /end — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) July 10, 2020

JULY 2016 AND ON

On July 10, 2016, the American people found out that Hillary knew she had confidential material on her home-brewed server.

Also in July, she accused police officers of implicit bias — said it to the NAACP. In the same month, her seizures or spasms became obvious.

In July, the DNC leaks indicated that she bullied and coerced the media. She also embraced Black Lives Matter, the socialist hate group. She wasn’t attracting crowds to her rallies.

There were revelations about the Clinton Foundation selling access to the State Department to donors.

Benghazi was haunting her.

She needed something to distract from more than just her private server.

In late July 2016, Hillary’s campaign chair Robby Mook made the odd statement that Russia coordinated the DNC hack to help Donald Trump win the election.

Watch:

BY AUGUST 2016

This is what the campaign put out on August 8, 2016.

The headline and subtitle read: 5 questions every voter should ask about Donald Trump’s bizarre relationship with Russia, Starting with: What’s behind Trump’s fascination with Vladimir Putin?

1. What’s behind Trump’s fascination with Vladimir Putin?

2. Why does Trump surround himself with advisers with links to the Kremlin?

3. Why do Trump’s foreign policy ideas read like a Putin wish list?

4. Do Trump’s still-secret tax returns show ties to Russian oligarchs?

5. Why is Trump encouraging Russia to interfere in our election?

OCTOBER 2016 DEBATE

In the third Presidential debate in October 2016, Hillary Clinton discussed Russia and demanded candidate Trump disavow Russian President Putin.

It seemed bizarre since no one had evidence candidate Trump had ties to Russia. The U.S. had far more concerning issues with China, ISIS, Iran, North Korea, and so on.

“I actually think the most important question of this evening, Chris [Wallace], is finally will Donald Trump admit and condemn what the Russians are doing this and make it clear that he will not have the help of Putin in this election. That he rejects Russian espionage against Americans, which he, ah, actually encouraged in the past. Those are the questions we need answered.”

The President answered: If Russia and the United States got along well and went after ISIS, that would be good. He [Putin] has no respect for her. He has no respect for our President [Obama] and I’ll tell you what. We’re in very serious trouble, because we have a country with tremendous numbers of nuclear warheads, 1,800 by the way, where they expanded and we didn’t – 1,800 nuclear warheads – and she’s playing chicken. Look, from everything I see Putin has no respect for this person.

Hillary then said, “Well, that’s because, he’d [Putin] rather have a puppet at this stage..”

This seemed to come out of left field.

Watch:

It all was obviously an absurd lie.