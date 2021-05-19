Important article summing up what we know about about the Wuhan Virus



















There is an important article people should read at Just the News about what we know concerning the Wuhan Virus. One point not made is that the Chinese communists would not allow their people to travel throughout China, but they did allow them to travel the world. Think about that.

Also, not mentioned in the article are comments by Mike Pompeo who suggested to “Sunday Morning Futures” anchor Maria Bartiromo that the Chinese Communist Party “covered up” the origins of COVID-19 and that evidence continues to mount despite their efforts to deny access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the doctors who worked there and original materials from the lab.

“We worked to get every bit of evidence that we could, we tried to deliver this to the CDC, tried to work with the Chinese. They covered it up terribly,” Pompeo said.

He said the combination of circumstantial evidence and China’s intense effort to deny any information relating to the lab suggests to him that the virus originated in that lab.

“I haven’t seen a shred of evidence to suggest anything to the contrary,” Pompeo said.

The former secretary of state also warned that similar scenarios could happen in the future, pointing to the possibility of biological warfare.

“The risk that something like this happens again from that laboratory or another Chinese laboratory is very real,” Pompeo said. “They [China] are operating and conducting activities that are inconsistent with their capacity to secure those facilities. And the risk of bioweapons and bioterror emanating from this region is very real.”

This is what the media and the social media companies would not allow conservatives to say on their platforms. They are not our friends, and they are in bed with the CCP financially.

SOME OF THE POINTS MADE BY MR. SOLOMON IN THE ARTICLE

Among the most controversial aspects of the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s coronavirus research has been its funding from the U.S. government. In the years leading up to the pandemic, the U.S.-based nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer funds to the WIV to study coronaviruses.

Those funds originally came from the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. That agency, part of the National Institutes of Health.

For decades, the NIH has been headed up by Anthony Fauci, an architect of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government pulled the Wuhan funding last year, out of fear the virus originated in the Wuhan lab.

A State Department memo released just prior to the end of the Trump administration claimed that workers at the Wuhan lab became sick with hallmark COVID-19 symptoms weeks before the outbreak was first identified.

“The U.S. government has reason to believe that several researchers inside the WIV became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses,” the memo declared.

The memo noted that, for over a year at that point, the Chinese Communist Party had “systematically prevented a transparent and thorough investigation of the COVID-19 pandemic’s origin.”

At least one prominent virological expert has claimed the lab was involved with supplying coronavirus genome sequence information to be used in gain-of-function research.

Vincent Racaniello, a 40-year veteran of academic virology and a professor at Columbia University, told Just the News recently that the lab supplied bat coronavirus spike sequences to Dr. Ralph Baric, a virologist working at the University of North Carolina. Racaniello claimed that Baric was performing gain-of-function experiments with that information.

Baric’s work was funded lavishly by Fauci’s NIAID over the years.

EcoHealth Alliance and Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth, oversaw the funneling of the NIAID funds to the Wuhan lab for years. In a December 2019 interview with Racaniello, meanwhile, he alluded to having some undetermined role in gain-of-function research, including working with Baric at UNC, though Racaniello said the two did not collaborate directly in those experiments.

Daszak has been involved in numerous efforts to discourage or dispute claims of COVID-19’s potential laboratory origin. He was one of several scientists who signed a February 2020 letter “strongly condemn[ing] conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin.”

Most notably, Daszak was the only U.S. representative on the team of international researchers that led the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 origin investigation.

There is a bipartisan effort to investigate.

Republicans in the House of Representatives in recent weeks asked both Fauci and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for documentation and information related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, meanwhile, aggressively questioned Fauci at a Senate hearing last week, demanding to know to what extent the federal government has funded gain-of-function research in both Wuhan and in North Carolina. Fauci denied both.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, meanwhile, recently suggested that the U.S. intelligence community is still considering the lab-leak theory a viable hypothesis.

The State Department has also signaled its unwillingness to accept the WHO’s conclusion at face value, promising to do its own intel research into the matter.

