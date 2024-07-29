Proof Kamala Is a Communist & Kamalot Is the Collective

Only in the staged and fake world of today’s Democrat socialist party is Kamala, a hardcore leftist, to be compared to the anti-communists John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy. The New Yorker chose this ridiculous cover to compare her to people she couldn’t equal in any way.

Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy came up with the idea of Camelot, and it perfectly fit the Kennedy family at that time. The PR firms working on cackling Kamala’s image thought this would play well.

On second thought, let’s not go to Kamalot. ‘Tis a silly place. pic.twitter.com/eGxHemJeDy — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 29, 2024

Kamala of Kamalot talks about making us all the same with the same outcomes. No one but our rulers would be able to achieve and excel if this happens. She only promotes equity according to its new Marxist definition. This is Maoist. Watch this next clip. It’s important.

Are these people in the clip below for real??? This young woman is a walking, talking wokester. She’s so phony.

Oh look, it’s the Kamalot racist presidential campaign being racist. pic.twitter.com/Y4CeI8yjro — P‍NY (@PONY_Official) July 29, 2024

So what is the change this silly girl talking about? It’s communism.

When is Kamala going to get serious? This Kamalot nonsense is another cover-up.