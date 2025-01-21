Woke Bishop at National Prayer Service Set Trump Up

The woke Bishop who slammed Donald Trump during the National Prayer Service this morning is a social justice radical, and the President was set up.

The Progressive Democrats continue their unethical attacks.

During her sermon at the National Prayer Service today, she ridiculously claimed illegal foreigners and trans children fear for their lives with Donald Trump as president.

She has been found out. Nick Sortor uncovered a Floyd-era video of her spewing her anti-Americanism to a reporter during the Floyd riots in DC.

In the video, Budde calls for “swift justice for George Floyd, for systemic justice for all brown and Black people who have been under the knee of this country.”

Imagine a person this unwell pushing for the police to be punished.

She cheered the indoctrinated youth “rising” up. She said, “We need to replace President Trump. We need leadership that will lead us in the ways that this country deserves.”

Budde’s a far-left grievance agitator:

WTF?! The “bishop” who chastised President Trump today during the National Prayer Service is a KNOWN far-left activist, who publicly called for him to be ousted She should’ve NEVER had the opportunity to do this today. This was so predictable. https://t.co/lEnzYdoqZc pic.twitter.com/VVWLgdUvXa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 21, 2025

