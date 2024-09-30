Trump’s Spectacular Welcome & Walz’s Disgrace

JAMES S. SOVIERO
President Trump’s welcome to Bryant-Denny Stadium was spectacular. The football game featured arch-rivals Alabama and Georgia. Over 100,000 attended, and it seemed like the whole place caught MAGA fever.

Meanwhile, in Michigan to attend a different matchup, Dem, Midwesterner Wannabe, Tampon Tim Waltz showed how thin-skinned he is by flipping the bird at Trump supporters—no love in a crowd of 115,000 for the increasingly weird, Socialist Harris-Waltz ticket.

Enjoy the extra bit of Trump at his best, responding to YOUNG supporters.

Here is weird Tim Walz yanking himself in front of special needs students and later giving the middle finger to a student who said, “Trump 2024, baby.”

Who does that?

Then there’s The Donald! It’s still America in Alabama, and the Georgia fans loved him, too!

 


