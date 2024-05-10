“Hell” Border News with “Dead Bodies All Over the Place”

The real issue in America is the border. It’s the one transformational change we will never be able to reverse. The Epoch documentary linked below is very important. Please watch and share.

This Epoch Original Documentary, “Weapons of Mass Migration,” exposes how the United States and the United Nations work hand-in-hand to facilitate mass migration.

Mass migration is weaponized to destroy America.

Joshua Philipp, senior investigative reporter and host of EpochTV’s “Crossroads,” directs. He investigates and discovers what is behind the border crisis.

The investigative journey takes him deep into the jungles of Panama, into the migrant camps in the mouth of the infamous Darien Gap. The Gap is one of the most dangerous places in the world.

Get ready for never-before-seen footage that reveals how the border crisis is manufactured and highly organized.

As the border crisis gets worse by the day, it is not just impacting local communities and towns near the border but also communities far away. Immigration is the top issue that Americans are concerned about.

This is a must-watch; click this link to watch for free. You won’t regret it. The journey at the Darien Gap is HELL! There are dead bodies all over the place. Vultures, defecations, rapes, murders, and thefts are everywhere. This is organized, funded, and facilitated by the United Nations with the cooperation of the United States. They’ve ruined villages and their great traditions. The indigenous children don’t want to go to school; they want to be coyotes to make money.

The facilities at the Gap are all UN. The EU and Red Cross are never there to help, only to facilitate illegal immigration.

WHY VOTE REPUBLICAN

Bill Melugin asked Rep. Jim Jordan why people should vote for Republicans when they let a $95B package for foreign countries go through without any money for the border.

Jim Jordan’s answer:

Bill Melugin asked Rep. Jim Jordan why people should vote for Republicans when they let a $95B package for foreign countries go through without any money for the border.

Jim Jordan's answer:

I can think of another reason. Democrats opened the borders and won’t let Border Patrol or ICE do their job, even with criminals and suspected terrorists. They are all coming in, often heading to Democrat sanctuary cities.

Why can we not take in Gazans? Watch. It’s worth the time.

CRIMINALS ARE HERE

Every day in Biden’s America:

THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY IS HERE

Chinese nationals, including military, are pouring in.

Chinese nationals, who sometimes posed as tourists, accessed U.S. military bases and other sensitive sites around 100 times in recent years, according to an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper cited U.S. officials, who described the incidents as potential forms of espionage.

In February, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd made the remarks during a recent interview on “Just the News, No Noise” TV program, which came as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released its latest data for January encounters with illegal immigrants who crossed the border into the United States.

Weird, cause the Democrats have said this week we don't have an immigration problem

THE CARTELS HAVE ADVANCED OPERATIONS ON THE SOUTHERN BORDER

BIDEN'S BORDER CHAOS: Texas DPS just released footage of a criminal plunging a truck into the Rio Grande River and fleeing to Mexico. Biden's weakness is allowing Mexican cartels to develop "advanced" operations along the southern border.

Catch up the latest border and immigration stories

