Judge Merchan Finally Tells Cohen to Stop Talking About the Case

Judge Merchan has gagged Donald Trump so he can’t defend himself, but prosecutors say they can’t stop Michael Cohen from attacking Donald Trump on TikTok. (One of Trump’s jurors gets her news from TikTok.)

The judge communicated a warning through prosecutors. Why didn’t he tell Cohen himself and threaten him with jail, as he did Donald Trump? Why didn’t he issue a stern warning before the eve of the trial? Cohen will appear in court on Monday. The only person gagged is the defendant, which is a complete contradiction of what this country is about.

The Court does the minimum to seek justice for Trump and the maximum to help the prosecutors – all fifteen of them.

Judge Merchan communicated a bit of a warning to Michael Cohen ahead of his planned testimony next week, telling prosecutors to ask him to stop talking about the case after Trump’s team brought up his continued out-of-court statements.

“I would direct the people to communicate to Mr. Cohen that the judge is asking him to refrain from making any more statements about this case,” Merchan said.

“That comes from the bench, and you are communicating that on behalf of the bench,” said the judge.

Merchan’s rebuke came after defense attorney Todd Blanche brought up recent statements by Cohen, including his appearing on TikTok this week wearing a shirt with a photo of Trump behind bars.

“It’s becoming a problem every single day that President Trump is not allowed to respond to this witness,” Blanche urged. “He has stated on social media that he is going to stop talking, and he doesn’t,” Blanche said of Cohen.

Prosecutors said they had already “repeatedly” asked Cohen and others not to post about the case but claimed they had no control over the witnesses.

So, Trump is fighting for his freedom and is gagged, but the convicted liar and criminal Michael Cohen is not.

Stormy’s testimony showed her to be a hate-filled prostitute who was extorting money.

