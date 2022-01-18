Helmet Professor to Students: You’re ‘Vectors of Disease to Me.’

A professor welcomed students to class by calling them ‘vectors of disease to me’, among other crazy things He has been suspended.

Michigan Professor Barry Mehler, a tacher at Ferris State U for 27 years, greeted his students on the first day of class telling them that he didn’t want to know anything about them, not even their names, because “you people are just vectors of disease to me,” reported the Washington Post.

The 74-year-old said it didn’t matter how hard they worked in his class since he randomly predetermined their grades.

If they complained, he didn’t care.

“Go complain to your dean … go ahead,” Mehler said. “I’m retiring at the end of this year and I [don’t care] any longer.”

He didn’t want in-person classes.

He is the director of the university’s Institute for the Study of Academic Racism and said his academic work focuses on the relationship between science and racism.

In a statement to The Washington Post, university president David Eisler said he “was shocked and appalled” by the video.

Here’s his profanity-laced video:

