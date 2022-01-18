Leftists Canceled All the Black Food Icons

By
M Dowling
-
0

This is a good segment with Greg Kelly from his show last night. He made note of the one thing that is being overlooked. The leftist cancel culture canceled all the Black food icons but left the white ones. Their crazy, contradictory WOKEness is baffling to say the least.

KILLING UNCLE BEN AND AUNT JEMIMA

