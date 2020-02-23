Her experience with Mueller’s team was so harrowing that she fled to Scotland

KT McFarland was so “beaten down” and “traumatized” by the Mueller investigation, she fled to Scotland “to make sense of it all. She has a book coming out, Revolution, Trump, Washington, and ‘We the People’, that describes her harrowing experience with the Mueller team who tried to set a perjury trap for her.

McFarland, who served under Trump’s National Security Advisor Michael Flynn for a short time, interviewed with Fox News and WMAL this week, promoting her new book.

KT has been active in government since the Reagan era and there has never been any breath of scandal around her.

“I am the original Girl Scout,” McFarland told WMAL-FM Wednesday. “I followed all the rules, I turned in all of my files and my phone logs and my text messages and emails when I left government, didn’t leak to the press.”

That got her into trouble with the Mueller team.

“When the Mueller people came calling at my door unannounced, they started quizzing me on things that I didn’t have access to and didn’t remember 100 percent accurately, and it allowed them to say, ‘well you must be lying then.’”

After about 40 hours of hell, they wanted her to plead guilty to a crime she had not committed. Her other option was to talk about others who didn’t follow the rules.

THEY FOLLOWED HER TO MAR-A-LAGO

During an interview with Fox News, McFarland detailed the FBI’s tactics when they came to her house.

“The FBI showed up at my house unannounced. I was all by myself. They come in and I said, ‘Do I need a lawyer for anything? I have never met with any Russians. I have never dealt with any Russians,’” she said.

She naively went along with their interview without getting a lawyer. They misled her and they were aggressive.

“Because, Brian, they seized all of my files, my documents, text messages, cell phones from the period that I was in government … They had control of them. They wouldn’t let me have control of them.

The investigators tried to make a liar out of her.

“They thought they could pressure me to say, ‘Well, I lied in one of my early talks with you guys when I didn’t have access to my information,’” she added.

The bureaucrats referred to her denying she knew Flynn spoke with then-Russian ambassador Kislyak, but later revising her statement to say he did speak with her about it.

In one interview at Mar-a-Lago, they noted she had not made phone calls. They wanted to know if she was getting her marching orders from the President during that time.

“I looked at them and I said, ‘No, that was actually when I was having lunch with my husband and I put my cell phone away,’” she said.

“Look, they had absolutely targeted me for a perjury crime or to link Trump and until I got the best lawyer in the country to come along with me, they really thought they had me.”

Those lawyers came at a cost, however; McFarland said she incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

“At one point, I turned to my lawyer and said, ‘just tell me what they want me to say and I’ll say it!’” McFarland told WMAL. However, she said her husband told her to stand her ground.

“I finally said, ‘no, you’re going to have to charge me with a crime,’” she said. “At that point, they went away because I couldn’t give them what they needed to spin their web. And then they moved on to the porn star queen,” referring to Stormy Daniels.

SHE FLED

McFarland said the Mueller spotlight was disturbing enough that she fled.

“We went to the remotest islands of Scotland,” she said. “And I just tried to think about, ‘what is happening to my country?’”

The bureaucrats are in control.

“They’re a certain group of people who have gotten used to governing and they think it is their divine right,” she told WMAL. “And even if the American voter votes for somebody that wants to get rid of them or change their policies, they feel they have the patriotic duty to overrule election results.

“And to me, we’re in a very dangerous place.”

Watch or Listen:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com