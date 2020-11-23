Here are GOP senators calling for Trump to surrender

The usual cowardly Republicans want President Trump to surrender before he has had an opportunity to follow his legal options to a conclusion.

And, by the way, Trump is sharing all security briefings with Joe Biden as part of the transition.

Murkowski is not really a Republican, and she is always ready to attack the Republican president, and she did.

“President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit,” she said. “A pressure campaign on state legislators to influence the electoral outcome is not only unprecedented but inconsistent with our democratic process. It is time to begin the full and formal transition process.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that it’s “past time to start a transition, to at least cooperate with a transition. I’d rather have a president who has more than one day to prepare.”

President Bush went to mid-December and ended up winning.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, tweeted Sunday that Biden should start receiving intelligence briefings. However, Trump is sharing intel briefings. People are lying about that.

President Trump has not exhausted “all plausible legal options.” Nevertheless, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., lied and said Trump has “exhausted all plausible legal options” in Pennsylvania and urged him to concede.

Liz Cheney doesn’t want to wait for a proper hearing where Rudy Giuliani can present his evidence. She also said it was time for Trump to respect the “sanctity of our electoral process” if he cannot provide “genuine evidence” of criminality and widespread fraud in the voting process.

“If the President cannot prove these claims or demonstrate that they would change the election result, he should fulfill his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States by respecting the sanctity of our electoral process,” the Wyoming Republican said in a statement to Politico.

There is plenty of evidence of fraud, but Upton prefers the blind eye. Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., said during an interview on CNN that “the voters have spoken,” and there has been no evidence of fraud or abuse in the election.

“All 83 counties have certified their own election results,” Upton said of Michigan, a key battleground state where Trump is trying to invalidate voting results. “Those will be officially tabulated or should be tomorrow. We expect that that process moves forward and let the voters, not the politicians speak.”

Christie is a national embarrassment. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called the president’s legal team “outrageous” and a “national embarrassment.”

“I’ve been a supporter of the president’s. I voted for him twice, but elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen,” he said on ABC.

Other Republicans who have publicly congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, or who have called on the transition process to begin, include Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Susan Collins of Maine.

“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President,” Romney said last week.

Romney thinks it is undemocratic to exercise one’s right to go to court over very legitimate legal concerns.

Democrats violated the constitution and changed voter laws at the last minute through judges, not legislators. It’s not their role, but they want to make it their role.

This is the case. Please watch: