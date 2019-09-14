Here Are the Eleven Candidates Who Qualify for the Next Socialist Debate

The New York Times, which hasn’t moderated a debate in ten years, and CNN will co-host the fourth 2020 Democratic presidential debate on October 15, possibly extending into the 16th, in Westerville, Ohio.

CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will join NYT national editor Marc Lacey as debate moderators, The NYT reported.

To qualify, candidates must have at least 130,000 unique donors as well as reach at least 2% in four qualifying polls to make the fourth debate stage.

Those who made it: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, businessmen Andrew Yang, and entrepreneur Tom Steyer have qualified too.

It’s a socialist clown parade.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and self-help guru Marianne Williamson have not yet qualified.