Here Are the Republicans Who Voted Against the Emergency Declaration

The House and the Senate passed a joint resolution this week that would overturn President Trump’s emergency declaration at the southern border, which has allowed him to divert other government spending to his wall, The Hill reported.

The 236-174 House vote passed Friday drew support from 13 Republicans, but not enough to overturn an expected veto from the president.

The 13 Republicans voted with the Democrats against the emergency declaration: Justin Amash and Fred Upton of Michigan; Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; Mike Gallagher and Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin; Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington; Will Hurd of Texas; Dusty Johnson of South Dakota; Thomas Massie of Kentucky; Francis Rooney of Florida; Elise Stefanik of New York; and Greg Walden of Oregon.

Massie said in a Twitter post before the vote that he planned to support the resolution “in order to be consistent in preserving the constitutional structure of our Republic.”

“I support President Trump and I support the wall,” the Kentucky Republican said, referencing Trump’s hallmark border security pledge, but “the appropriations process belongs within Congress.”

The eleven Republican senators joining Democrats to disapprove of the emergency declaration were Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Rob Portman of Ohio, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Roy Blunt of Missouri and Roger Wicker of Mississippi. Marco Rubio of Florida, who previously voted to disappr

The measure is aimed at preventing the diversion of $3.6 billion for military construction projects toward the construction of Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border without congressional approval.

On Wednesday of this week, the same measure was approved by the Senate in a 54-41 vote, with 11 Republican senators joining Democrats in voting to block Trump.

President Trump is expected to veto the measure again.

