Nastier Than Usual, Wallace Insults Trump Supporters over ‘Whistleblower’

Fox News Democrat Chris Wallace was very nasty on America’s Newsroom Friday, blasting Trump supporters. Wallace who found Christine Blasey Ford’s dishonest testimony “very credible, very credible,” thinks a gossip, who calls himself a whistleblower, with no evidence is also very credible.

“Credible” doesn’t mean ‘true,’ it means plausible an reasonable. The reason the Ukraine-Trump complaint is ‘credible’ at all is it allegedly came from a CIA agent, about whom we know absolutely nothing. Given that, he’s only repeating gossip and he got a lot of things wrong. He didn’t qualify as a whistleblower because he has NO evidence and no direct knowledge — it’s all second- and third-hand.

Wallace blasted Trump and his “defenders” for trying to make “nothing out of something” over the Ukraine brouhaha.

Actually, that’s what the fake whistleblower’s supporters are doing. “America’s Newsroom” anchor Sandra Smith pushed back, but Wallace shut her down. He was bordering on nasty and rude.

“The spinning that has been done by the president’s defenders in the last 24 hours since this very damaging whistleblower complaint came out,” Wallace said. “The spinning is not surprising, but I think it is astonishing and deeply misleading.”

Wallace is right. We’re all being so picky asking for actual evidence and calling for the protection of our civil liberties and the President’s rights. Silly us. We used to give the accused due process, the presumption of innocence, and the right to a defense in this country, but no more.

Wallace said this would help Trump’s re-election as if that’s proof of anything. He completely twisted the “whistleblower” claim. Wallace said the claim was Trump solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election, but, in fact, the transcript did not mention the 2020 election.

The President was concerned about the 2016 election. The attempted interference in 2016, whether right or wrong, has been well-publicized.

Even ⁦Bret Baier said the complaint was a dud.

Chris Wallace: “…it is a serious allegation…the WB lays out a blueprint for talking to various officials in the WH… and to dismiss this…seems to me to be an effort by the president’s defenders to try to make nothing out of something and there is something here.” 2/ pic.twitter.com/VhtMPXKp4C — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 27, 2019

“What is clear from reading the complaint is that it is a serious allegation,” Wallace said.

It’s a serious allegation and it will be investigated, but there’s no evidence!!!

“A lot of it has proven to be borne out already. The whistleblower lays out a blueprint for talking to various officials in the White House, various officials in the State Department. And to dismiss this as a political hack seems to me to be an effort by the president’s defenders to make nothing out of something. And there is something here.”

Uh, no, but if you say so, Wallace.

Wallace didn’t like the President saying the fake whistleblower is “like a spy” and suggested the President called them traitors who deserve to be executed. Wallace is in some kind of fantasy world. Where was he when that 2020 candidate Bill Weld called for President Trump’s execution last week?

Chris Wallace: “That is very, deeply troubling…they didn’t go to the NYT, they didn’t go to MSNBC…to call them spies and to suggest that perhaps we should… [in effect] execute them really seems to me to strike at the very heart of what whistleblowers are all about.” 3/ pic.twitter.com/MWtjsUStHH — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 27, 2019

“For all of the efforts of a lot of people defending the president to defend this as nothing,” he added. “This isn’t nothing. This is something.”

You’re quite something too, Chris. Wallace is the face of today’s media — unfair and biased.

This was raw meat for the leftist mob on Twitter who were thrilled with his comments but many of us on the right believe Trump-Ukraine is another setup. That’s what Ben Shaprio thinks could be the case.