New Scheme to Forgive $4.2B in College Loans for Public Workers

Even though it is illegal, the Biden administration announced another $4.28 billion in student loan handouts. This is as the Biden-Harris-Obama [Soros, Clinton] administration prepares to leave the White House. Since it is illegal, they are making the transition as difficult as possible.

The massive loan handout will give 54,900 public workers loan forgiveness. That leaves Donald Trump in the position of having to cancel them, alienating public workers.

The handout is a middle finger to private sector workers who have to pay it.

“Four years ago, the Biden-Harris Administration made a pledge to America’s teachers, service members, nurses, first responders, and other public servants that we would fix the broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, and I’m proud to say that we delivered,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a release on Friday.

The system isn’t broken, and that is always what socialists say. What they mean is that when you take out a loan, the entire country has to pay it off for you. However, you have to be in a select voting bloc. They are destroying capitalism and how people and the government relate to each other. Your money becomes theirs. The meaning of “loans” turns into another entitlement.

After a while, the greedy, self-serving government runs out of other people’s money.

The action brings the total loan forgiveness approved by Biden to nearly $180 billion for nearly 5 million borrowers.

“With the approval of another $4.28 billion in loan forgiveness for nearly 55,000 public servants, the Administration has secured nearly $180 billion in life-changing student debt relief for nearly five million borrowers,” Cardona said. “The U.S. Department of Education’s successful transformation of the PSLF Program is a testament to what’s possible when you have leaders, like President Biden and Vice President Harris, who are relentlessly and unapologetically focused on making government deliver for everyday working people.”

It’s a political scam. He knows it can’t stand legally. As it is, government workers are paid a lot more than private industry workers and all the taxpayers who pay their salaries. They also can’t be fired, which brings out the worst in a lot of people.

Only about 50% of the country is now paying federal taxes. They have a stake in how the money is handed out. The other half does not. They become the entitled until the money runs out.

The Biden-Harris administration touted the program for creating an “incentive” for public servants to “pursue and remain” in their careers by forgiving borrowers’ remaining balance after they made the 120 qualifying monthly payments.

That’s not it, of course. It’s a purely transparent political scheme.

“The relief announced today includes both borrowers who have benefitted from the Administration’s limited PSLF waiver, a temporary opportunity that ended in October 2022, as well as from regulatory improvements made to the program during this Administration,” the release said.

The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s first attempt at providing broad-based student loan forgiveness. The ruling stated it was an overreach of the executive branch’s authority under the Constitution. Then, the administration began to work on other options to provide socialist handouts. They reworded it. It’s still illegal. The administration is ignoring the Third Branch of government.

It’s unethical to steal money from others to pay off the loans of favored, select groups. That’s what socialists do to transform the government. They bribe groups with other people’s money. Eventually, the money runs out, and we are all in misery, except for the elite.

