IRS Jobs Available – You Have to Be Willing to Use Deadly Force

Andy Ngo uncovered a job placement ad for IRS agents and archived it. What makes it so special is Biden is hiring 87,000 more of them, and they have a heavily armed law enforcement division. The IRS Criminal Investigation Unit is hiring, and one of their requirements raises eyebrows.
Look carefully at the major duties.
Major Duties
- Adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially in maintaining honesty and integrity.
- Work a minimum of 50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends.
- Maintain a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job.
- Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.
- Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.
“Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary”!!!
It isn’t just the IRS. Most government agencies have an armed criminal division.
The IRS agent also wants you to “Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”
They want to investigate in a way that “fosters confidence in the tax system and compliance with the law.” Sure, because nothing says “confidence” like a gun held by an agent who is willing to use deadly force.
These are your armed IRS accountants.
They “will combine accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes.”
“all income earned, both legal and illegal, has the potential of becoming involved in crimes which fall within the investigative jurisdiction of the IRS Criminal Investigation.” pic.twitter.com/EmyNDok1ei
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022
Tyrants*, Fascists, and other Elitists have often been known for their private armies, often used as terror squads. Consider men like the Soviet era Lavrentiy Pavlovich Beria who was a terror master. I some times wonder if a very rich person is using Antifa as a private army of terror. (The name is a joke because by their actions they are the very fascists they claim to oppose.)
I suspect these private armies are also a way to get around Congressional supervision.
Some of our so-called leaders act more like mafia thugs.
* A tyrant (Greek tyrannos) is a cruel and oppressive ruler or, in ancient Greece, a ruler who seized power unconstitutionally or inherited such power.
If the 2020 election was rigged (as a lot of evidence suggests), and Biden is now trying to rule by ignoring the other two branches of government, he could fit that definition.
Unarm the population, then urn loose armed thugs.
Eash of us must do are part to ensure good people are elected in November and in 2024 at all levels of government, including school boards, councils, etc.
WHAT ARE YOU DOING THE ELCTION LESS THAN 3 MONTHS AWAY?