IRS Jobs Available – You Have to Be Willing to Use Deadly Force

Andy Ngo uncovered a job placement ad for IRS agents and archived it. What makes it so special is Biden is hiring 87,000 more of them, and they have a heavily armed law enforcement division. The IRS Criminal Investigation Unit is hiring, and one of their requirements raises eyebrows.

Look carefully at the major duties.

Major Duties

Adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially in maintaining honesty and integrity.

Work a minimum of 50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends.

Maintain a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job.

Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.

Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.

“Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary”!!!

It isn’t just the IRS. Most government agencies have an armed criminal division.

The IRS agent also wants you to “Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”

They want to investigate in a way that “fosters confidence in the tax system and compliance with the law.” Sure, because nothing says “confidence” like a gun held by an agent who is willing to use deadly force.

These are your armed IRS accountants.

They “will combine accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes.” “all income earned, both legal and illegal, has the potential of becoming involved in crimes which fall within the investigative jurisdiction of the IRS Criminal Investigation.” pic.twitter.com/EmyNDok1ei — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

