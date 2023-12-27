Rep. Ayanna Pressley Called for Celebrating Abortion This Christmas

By
M Dowling
-
1
9

How do you use Christmas to celebrate the season by funding the killing of the unborn? Hard Left Squad member Ayanna Pressley thinks it’s appropriate.

Democrats are evil.

“Support your local abortion fund this holiday season,” Ayanna Pressley said shortly before Christmas.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sieg
Guest
Sieg
28 minutes ago

Abortion; for Whites, it should be a capital-crime, for blacks, a legal requirement, for latinos, a sacrament.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz