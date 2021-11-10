Here Is a Georgia Voting Rule That Needs Changing

















According to Heather Mullins, a reporter for Real America’s Voice, a Conservative website and media operation, 74 of Georgia’s 159 counties cannot produce original ballot images for the November 2020 election.

A state election director told officials to overwrite the memory cards. It is a rule. The SEB Rules permit the data on memory cards themselves to be destroyed after a recount is requested. But that needs to change. However, it’s unlikely anyone will change it. They wouldn’t want the trouble and they don’t want to be victimized by the Screaming Mimis of the Left.

Its not clear why these weren’t preserved anyway. One must now get images from Dominion Voting Systems.

The whole idea of a foreign machine company having so much control over our elections is disconcerting to us.

BREAKING! GEORGIA!🚨@VoterGa announced that 74 of GA’s 159 counties cannot produce original ballot images for Nov 2020 election, violating State & Federal laws. An email from the State Election Director instructed election officials to overwrite the memory cards. @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/GXQkVgjtyc — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) November 9, 2021

Related















