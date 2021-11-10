Guest Host on ‘The View’ Corners Shifty Schiff

















Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff (D-CA) was on “The View” yesterday when guest co-host Morgan Ortagus confronted him over his role in promoting the discredited anti-Trump Steele dossier. He was on the show to hawk his new book.

The segment was testy as Ortagus accused Schiff of spreading Russian disinformation. She said his credibility is diminished.

Why he has any credibility is the question.

Last week, the main source of the dossier was indicted by Special Counsel John Durham for lying about most of the key claims in that dossier.

Schiff tried to put the entire burden on Christopher Steele, but Ortagus was having none of it.

This was the final exchange:

ORTAGUS: “— spread disinformation yourself for years by promoting this. I think that’s what Republicans and what people who entrusted you as the Intel Committee chair are so confused about. Your culpability in all of this.”

SCHIFF: “Well, I — I completely disagree with the premise. It’s one thing to say allegations should be investigated and they were. It’s another to say that we should have foreseen in advance that some people were lying to Christopher Steele, which is impossible, of course, to do. But, let’s not use that as a smoke screen to somehow shield Donald Trump’s culpability for inviting Russia to help him in the election, which they did, for trying to force Ukraine into helping him in the next election, which he did, into inciting an insurrection, which he did. None of that is undercut. None of that serious misconduct is in any way diminished by the fact that people lied to Christopher Steele.”

ORTAGUS: “No. I think just your credibility is.”

Everything Schiff said is a lie. Trump jokingly said we should ask Russia for Hillary’s missing emails – it was a joke! Trump didn’t try to force Ukraine to do anything as per the President of Ukraine. The only one who did was Biden. J6 was not an insurrection – it was a riot and a parade, probably egged on by FBI informants, and at least one radical leftist and a CNN reporter.

Watch:

