Here Is the Annoying SOTU Guest List & Biden Themes

The guest lists will be very annoying to a lot of people, and his themes will not unite us. So here they are.

The guests at the State of the Union this evening will send messages to the viewers. Even though the IVF issue in Alabama was merely a matter of poor language and HAS BEEN CORRECTED, an IVF patient will sit with Jill Biden. Also in the House gallery will be gun grabbers, leftist civil rights advocates, and people who didn’t have to pay their college loans and got to pawn the loans off to the rest of us.

Kate Cox, a Texas woman who made headlines for speaking out after being denied an abortion, is also on the list, as is radical Shawn Fain, the president of the United Auto Workers union, who recently endorsed Mr. Biden. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden, who recently cleared the last hurdle to join NATO, is also expected to attend at the White House’s invitation.

Sweden will be another US dependent in case of war.

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, was invited but unable to attend.

Speaker Mike Johnson has spoken of the nation in “decline” under President Biden’s leadership in advance of the address. Johnson will be seated behind the president during the address on Thursday alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

He should rip up the Constitution while Great-Great Grandpa Joe speaks.

Johnson’s guest list includes family members of service members killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and relatives of individuals believed to be taken hostage by Hamas. Johnson also invited guests meant to highlight the administration’s immigration policies and advocate against transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. The parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia since March 2023, will likewise be in attendance.

“There will be a wide chasm between the picture of America President Biden attempts to paint tonight and the reality our country is facing,” Johnson said in a statement, adding that “while America’s state of the union is sadly in decline, these individuals remind us of America’s greatness, even in the face of such challenging circumstances.”

BIDEN’S BIG THEMES

Biden will announce plans to add a port in Gaza that the U.S. and partners will use to get aid into Gaza. Imagine sending aid to Japan and Germany during World War II.

He’ll also speak about the administration’s efforts to get the hostages who Hamas is still holding released. And Biden plans to announce a new border crossing that will open in northern Gaza. He promised no boots on the ground.

He will also announce plans to revamp the tax code, expand housing supply, and reduce the federal budget deficit.

Biden will falsely claim he added 15 million jobs.

He will slam the GOP for rejecting the absolutely horrendous border deal that made illegal immigration much worse.

Biden McFail’s big themes will be: He’s hail and hearty, has a mind like a whip; the GOP stinks; the economy is great.

