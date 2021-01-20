Here is the list of Trump pardons & commutations on January 20

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Full list of Trump pardons on Jan. 20:

  1. Todd Boulanger, full pardon of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud
  2. Abel Holtz, full pardon of impeding a grand jury investigation
  3. Rick Renzi, full pardon to representative from Arizona convicted of extortion, bribery, insurance fraud, money laundering and racketeering
  4. Kenneth Kurson, full pardon of cyberstalking
  5. Casey Urlacher, full pardon of sports betting case
  6. Carl Andrews Boggs, full pardon of two counts to corruption
  7. James E. Johnson, Jr., full pardon to charges of illegal hunting of wildlife birds
  8. Tommaso Buti, full pardon of financial fraud involving his restaurant chain
  9. Glen Moss, full pardon of healthcare fraud
  10. Anthony Levandowski, full pardon of stealing trade secrets from Google
  11. Aviem Sella, full pardon of espionage
  12. Michael Liberty, full pardon of campaign finance violations
  13. Greg Reyes, full pardon of securities fraud
  14. Jeffrey Alan Conway, full pardon of financial reporting fraud
  15. Benedict Olberding, full pardon of bank fraud
  16. Syrita Steib-Martin, full pardon of the use of fire to commit a felony
  17. Eric Wesley Patton, full pardon of making a false statement on a mortgage application
  18. Robert William Cawthon, full pardon of making a false statement on a bank loan application
  19. Hal Knudson Mergler, full pardon of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of LSD
  20. Gary Evan Hendler, full pardon of conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances
  21.  John Harold Wall, full pardon of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  22. Steven Samuel Grantham, full pardon of stealing a vehicle
  23. Clarence Olin Freeman, full pardon of operating an illegal whiskey still
  24. Fred Keith Alford, full pardon of a firearm violation
  25. Alex Adjmi, full pardon of financial crime
  26. Elliott Broidy, full pardon of conspiracy to serve as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal
  27. Stephen K. Bannon, full pardon of charges related to fraud stemming from his involvement in a political project
  28. Douglas Jemal, full pardon of fraud
  29. Dr. Scott Harkonen, full pardon of fraud based on a misleading caption in a press release with respect to a treatment for a disease
  30. Johnny D. Phillips, Jr., full pardon of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud
  31. Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki, full pardon of monetary violations of Iranian sanctions and making false statements
  32. John Nystrom, full pardon of failure to alert authorities to double payments of subcontractors
  33. Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen, full pardons of knowingly selling misbranded beef
  34. Jessica Frease, full pardon of converting stolen checks and negotiating them through the bank where she worked as a teller
  35. Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes, full pardon of making a false statement in the course of a Federal investigation
  36. Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford, full pardon of making material misstatements to Federal mining officials
  37. Jon Harder, full pardon of misusing investment funds during the real estate crisis
  38. Scott Conor Crosby, full pardon of intent to commit a bank robbery
  39. Lynn Barney, full pardon of possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, and having previously distributed a small amount of marijuana
  40. Joshua J. Smith, full pardon of conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to distribute
  41. Amy Povah, full pardon of a drug offense
  42. Dr. Frederick Nahas, full pardon of obstructing justice in a health care investigation
  43. David Tamman, full pardon of doctoring financial documents that were the subject of a Federal investigation
  44. Dr. Faustino Bernadett, full pardon of failure to report a hospital kickback scheme of which he became aware
  45. Paul Erickson, full pardon of attempting to develop a backchannel between the NRA and Russian government
  46. Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay, full pardons false statements to the Florida Medicaid Program
  47. David Rowland, full pardon of removing asbestos in elementary school without proper licensing
  48. Randall “Duke” Cunningham, conditional pardon of accepting bribes while he held public office
  49. Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. (Lil Wayne), full pardon of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon
  50. Stephen Odzer, conditional pardon of conspiracy and bank fraud
  51. Steven Benjamin Floyd, full pardon of one count of bank robbery by extortion
  52. Joey Hancock, full pardon of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
  53. David E. Miller, full pardon of making a false statement to a bank
  54. James Austin Hayes, full pardon of conspiracy to commit insider trading
  55. Drew Brownstein, full pardon of insider trading
  56. Robert Bowker, full pardon of illegally wildlife trafficking 22 snakes owned by Rudy “Cobra King” Komarek to be transported to the Miami Serpentarium
  57. Amir Khan, full pardon of wire fraud
  58. Patrick Lee Swisher, full pardon of tax fraud and making false statements
  59. Robert Sherrill, full pardon of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  60. Dr. Robert S. Corkern, full pardon of Federal program bribery
  61. David Lamar Clanton, full pardon of making false statements and related charges
  62. George Gilmore, full pardon of failure to pay payroll taxes and making false statements
  63. Desiree Perez, full pardon of a conspiracy to distribute narcotics
  64. Robert “Bob” Zangrillo, full pardon of involvement in the “Varsity Blues” investigation, a high-profile college admissions fraud scandal
  65. Hillel Nahmad, full pardon of a sports gambling offense
  66. Brian McSwain, full pardon of a drug crime
  67. John Duncan Fordham, full pardon of health care fraud
  68. William “Ed” Henry, full pardon of aiding and abetting the theft of government property

Full list of Trump commuted sentences Jan. 20:

  1. Jaime A. Davidson, commuted sentence of life imprisonment in relation to the murder of an undercover officer
  2. Bill K. Kapri (Kodak Black), commuted sentence for making a false statement on a Federal document
  3. Jawad A. Musa, commuted sentence of life imprisonment for a non-violent, drug-related offense
  4. Adriana Shayota, commuted sentence for conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods, commit copyright infringement, and introduce misbranded food into interstate commerce
  5. Ferrell Damon Scott, commuted sentence for life imprisonment sentence for possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  6. Jerry Donnell Walden, commuted sentence for intent to distribute cocaine
  7. Michael Ashley, commuted sentence of bank fraud
  8. Lou Hobbs, commuted sentence
  9. Matthew Antoine Canady, commuted sentence for drug-related convictions
  10. Mario Claiborne, commuted sentence for leading drug related business conspiracy in Chicago
  11. Rodney Nakia Gibson, commuted sentence for trafficking drugs
  12. Tom Leroy Whitehurst, commuted sentence for conspiracy to manufacture at least 16.7 kilograms of methamphetamine and possession of numerous firearms
  13. Monstsho Eugene Vernon, commuted sentence for committing a string of armed bank robberies
  14. Luis Fernando Sicard, commuted sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
  15. DeWayne Phelps, commuted sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
  16. Isaac Nelson, commuted sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of crack cocaine
  17. Traie Tavares Kelly, commuted sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine
  18. Javier Gonzales, commuted sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine
  19. John Knock, commuted sentence for a first-time, non-violent marijuana only offender
  20. Kenneth Charles Fragoso, commuted sentence for a nonviolent drug offense
  21. Luis Gonzalez, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  22. Anthony DeJohn, commuted sentence for conspiracy to distribute marijuana
  23. Corvain Cooper, commuted sentence for non-violent participation in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana
  24. Way Quoe Long, commuted sentence for non-violent conviction for conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana
  25. Michael Pelletier, commuted sentence for conspiracy to distribute marijuana
  26. Craig Cesal, commuted sentence for conspiracy to distribute marijuana
  27. Darrell Frazier, commuted sentence for intent to distribute cocaine
  28. Lavonne Roach, commuted sentence for non-violent drug charges
  29. Blanca Virgen, commuted sentence for intent to distribute methamphetamine
  30. Robert Francis, commuted sentence for non-violent drug conspiracy charges
  31. Brian Simmons, commuted sentence for non-violent conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana
  32. Derrick Smith, commuted sentence for distribution of drugs to a companion who passed away
  33. Raymond Hersman, commuted sentence for distribution of methamphetamine
  34. David Barren, commuted sentence for non-violent drug conspiracy charge
  35. James Romans, commuted sentence for involvement in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
  36. Jonathon Braun, commuted sentence for conspiracy to import marijuana and to commit money laundering
  37. Michael Harris, commuted sentence for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
  38. Kyle Kimoto, commuted sentence for non-violent telemarketing fraud scheme
  39. Chalana McFarland, commuted sentence of money laundering, bank and wire fraud and other financial crimes
  40. Eliyahu Weinstein, commuted sentence of real estate investment fraud
  41. John Estin Davis, commuted sentence for serving as Chief Executive Office of a healthcare company with a financial conflict of interest
  42. Noah Kleinman, commuted sentence for a non-violent crime to distribute marijuana
  43. Tena Logan, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  44. MaryAnne Locke, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  45. April Coots, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  46. Caroline Yeats, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  47. Jodi Lynn Richter, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  48. Kristina Bohnenkamp, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  49. Mary Roberts, commuted sentence for non-violent drug offense
  50. Cassandra Ann Kasowski, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  51. Lerna Lea Paulson, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  52. Ann Butler, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  53. Sydney Navarro, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  54. Tara Perry, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  55. Jon Harder, commuted sentence for misusing investment funds during the real estate crisis
  56. Chris Young, commuted sentence for role in a drug conspiracy
  57. Adrianne Miller, commuted sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a list I chemical.
  58. Kwame Kilpatrick, commuted sentence for racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office
  59. Fred “Dave” Clark, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
  60. William Walters, commuted sentence for insider trading
  61. James Brian Cruz, commuted sentence for a drug crime
  62. Shalom Weiss, commuted sentence for racketeering, wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice
  63. Salomon Melgen, commuted sentence for healthcare fraud and false statementsi
PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.