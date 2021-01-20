Here is the list of Trump pardons & commutations on January 20

Full list of Trump pardons on Jan. 20:
- Todd Boulanger, full pardon of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud
- Abel Holtz, full pardon of impeding a grand jury investigation
- Rick Renzi, full pardon to representative from Arizona convicted of extortion, bribery, insurance fraud, money laundering and racketeering
- Kenneth Kurson, full pardon of cyberstalking
- Casey Urlacher, full pardon of sports betting case
- Carl Andrews Boggs, full pardon of two counts to corruption
- James E. Johnson, Jr., full pardon to charges of illegal hunting of wildlife birds
- Tommaso Buti, full pardon of financial fraud involving his restaurant chain
- Glen Moss, full pardon of healthcare fraud
- Anthony Levandowski, full pardon of stealing trade secrets from Google
- Aviem Sella, full pardon of espionage
- Michael Liberty, full pardon of campaign finance violations
- Greg Reyes, full pardon of securities fraud
- Jeffrey Alan Conway, full pardon of financial reporting fraud
- Benedict Olberding, full pardon of bank fraud
- Syrita Steib-Martin, full pardon of the use of fire to commit a felony
- Eric Wesley Patton, full pardon of making a false statement on a mortgage application
- Robert William Cawthon, full pardon of making a false statement on a bank loan application
- Hal Knudson Mergler, full pardon of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of LSD
- Gary Evan Hendler, full pardon of conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances
- John Harold Wall, full pardon of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Steven Samuel Grantham, full pardon of stealing a vehicle
- Clarence Olin Freeman, full pardon of operating an illegal whiskey still
- Fred Keith Alford, full pardon of a firearm violation
- Alex Adjmi, full pardon of financial crime
- Elliott Broidy, full pardon of conspiracy to serve as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal
- Stephen K. Bannon, full pardon of charges related to fraud stemming from his involvement in a political project
- Douglas Jemal, full pardon of fraud
- Dr. Scott Harkonen, full pardon of fraud based on a misleading caption in a press release with respect to a treatment for a disease
- Johnny D. Phillips, Jr., full pardon of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud
- Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki, full pardon of monetary violations of Iranian sanctions and making false statements
- John Nystrom, full pardon of failure to alert authorities to double payments of subcontractors
- Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen, full pardons of knowingly selling misbranded beef
- Jessica Frease, full pardon of converting stolen checks and negotiating them through the bank where she worked as a teller
- Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes, full pardon of making a false statement in the course of a Federal investigation
- Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford, full pardon of making material misstatements to Federal mining officials
- Jon Harder, full pardon of misusing investment funds during the real estate crisis
- Scott Conor Crosby, full pardon of intent to commit a bank robbery
- Lynn Barney, full pardon of possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, and having previously distributed a small amount of marijuana
- Joshua J. Smith, full pardon of conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to distribute
- Amy Povah, full pardon of a drug offense
- Dr. Frederick Nahas, full pardon of obstructing justice in a health care investigation
- David Tamman, full pardon of doctoring financial documents that were the subject of a Federal investigation
- Dr. Faustino Bernadett, full pardon of failure to report a hospital kickback scheme of which he became aware
- Paul Erickson, full pardon of attempting to develop a backchannel between the NRA and Russian government
- Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay, full pardons false statements to the Florida Medicaid Program
- David Rowland, full pardon of removing asbestos in elementary school without proper licensing
- Randall “Duke” Cunningham, conditional pardon of accepting bribes while he held public office
- Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. (Lil Wayne), full pardon of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon
- Stephen Odzer, conditional pardon of conspiracy and bank fraud
- Steven Benjamin Floyd, full pardon of one count of bank robbery by extortion
- Joey Hancock, full pardon of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
- David E. Miller, full pardon of making a false statement to a bank
- James Austin Hayes, full pardon of conspiracy to commit insider trading
- Drew Brownstein, full pardon of insider trading
- Robert Bowker, full pardon of illegally wildlife trafficking 22 snakes owned by Rudy “Cobra King” Komarek to be transported to the Miami Serpentarium
- Amir Khan, full pardon of wire fraud
- Patrick Lee Swisher, full pardon of tax fraud and making false statements
- Robert Sherrill, full pardon of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Dr. Robert S. Corkern, full pardon of Federal program bribery
- David Lamar Clanton, full pardon of making false statements and related charges
- George Gilmore, full pardon of failure to pay payroll taxes and making false statements
- Desiree Perez, full pardon of a conspiracy to distribute narcotics
- Robert “Bob” Zangrillo, full pardon of involvement in the “Varsity Blues” investigation, a high-profile college admissions fraud scandal
- Hillel Nahmad, full pardon of a sports gambling offense
- Brian McSwain, full pardon of a drug crime
- John Duncan Fordham, full pardon of health care fraud
- William “Ed” Henry, full pardon of aiding and abetting the theft of government property
Full list of Trump commuted sentences Jan. 20:
- Jaime A. Davidson, commuted sentence of life imprisonment in relation to the murder of an undercover officer
- Bill K. Kapri (Kodak Black), commuted sentence for making a false statement on a Federal document
- Jawad A. Musa, commuted sentence of life imprisonment for a non-violent, drug-related offense
- Adriana Shayota, commuted sentence for conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods, commit copyright infringement, and introduce misbranded food into interstate commerce
- Ferrell Damon Scott, commuted sentence for life imprisonment sentence for possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Jerry Donnell Walden, commuted sentence for intent to distribute cocaine
- Michael Ashley, commuted sentence of bank fraud
- Lou Hobbs, commuted sentence
- Matthew Antoine Canady, commuted sentence for drug-related convictions
- Mario Claiborne, commuted sentence for leading drug related business conspiracy in Chicago
- Rodney Nakia Gibson, commuted sentence for trafficking drugs
- Tom Leroy Whitehurst, commuted sentence for conspiracy to manufacture at least 16.7 kilograms of methamphetamine and possession of numerous firearms
- Monstsho Eugene Vernon, commuted sentence for committing a string of armed bank robberies
- Luis Fernando Sicard, commuted sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- DeWayne Phelps, commuted sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Isaac Nelson, commuted sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of crack cocaine
- Traie Tavares Kelly, commuted sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine
- Javier Gonzales, commuted sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine
- John Knock, commuted sentence for a first-time, non-violent marijuana only offender
- Kenneth Charles Fragoso, commuted sentence for a nonviolent drug offense
- Luis Gonzalez, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- Anthony DeJohn, commuted sentence for conspiracy to distribute marijuana
- Corvain Cooper, commuted sentence for non-violent participation in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana
- Way Quoe Long, commuted sentence for non-violent conviction for conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana
- Michael Pelletier, commuted sentence for conspiracy to distribute marijuana
- Craig Cesal, commuted sentence for conspiracy to distribute marijuana
- Darrell Frazier, commuted sentence for intent to distribute cocaine
- Lavonne Roach, commuted sentence for non-violent drug charges
- Blanca Virgen, commuted sentence for intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Robert Francis, commuted sentence for non-violent drug conspiracy charges
- Brian Simmons, commuted sentence for non-violent conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana
- Derrick Smith, commuted sentence for distribution of drugs to a companion who passed away
- Raymond Hersman, commuted sentence for distribution of methamphetamine
- David Barren, commuted sentence for non-violent drug conspiracy charge
- James Romans, commuted sentence for involvement in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
- Jonathon Braun, commuted sentence for conspiracy to import marijuana and to commit money laundering
- Michael Harris, commuted sentence for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
- Kyle Kimoto, commuted sentence for non-violent telemarketing fraud scheme
- Chalana McFarland, commuted sentence of money laundering, bank and wire fraud and other financial crimes
- Eliyahu Weinstein, commuted sentence of real estate investment fraud
- John Estin Davis, commuted sentence for serving as Chief Executive Office of a healthcare company with a financial conflict of interest
- Noah Kleinman, commuted sentence for a non-violent crime to distribute marijuana
- Tena Logan, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- MaryAnne Locke, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- April Coots, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- Caroline Yeats, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- Jodi Lynn Richter, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- Kristina Bohnenkamp, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- Mary Roberts, commuted sentence for non-violent drug offense
- Cassandra Ann Kasowski, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- Lerna Lea Paulson, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- Ann Butler, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- Sydney Navarro, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- Tara Perry, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- Chris Young, commuted sentence for role in a drug conspiracy
- Adrianne Miller, commuted sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a list I chemical.
- Kwame Kilpatrick, commuted sentence for racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office
- Fred “Dave” Clark, commuted sentence for a non-violent drug offense
- William Walters, commuted sentence for insider trading
- James Brian Cruz, commuted sentence for a drug crime
- Shalom Weiss, commuted sentence for racketeering, wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice
- Salomon Melgen, commuted sentence for healthcare fraud and false statementsi