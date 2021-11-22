Here Is the One Thing People Think Biden Did Well & It’s Scary

















A new Biden-friendly CBS News/YouGov poll has Biden’s positive job approval at 44%. The categories rated are – Economy, Inflation, Immigration, Vaccine Distribution, Foreign Policy, and Race Relations. President Biden is in positive territory on one.

He scores well on the horrific socialist giveaway bill, called Build Back Better. It’s the one that leads us to socialism/communism.

That’s why it was so important for all Republicans to have NOT voted for the last $1.2 socialist infrastructure bill. Thirteen Republicans did and it gave Democrats a lifeline.

This bill can now be passed by reconciliation and they’ve had time to lie to the masses about what is in it, with the help of the media.

One thing in Biden’s favor is his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan that passed Congress earlier this month.

Fifty-eight percent approve of the bill and 42 percent disapprove.

Republicans must do a much better job of advertising the flaws and the lies, but don’t count on them doing it.

Biden claims that the Build Back Better Act will help ordinary Americans, but the legislation, like so much in Washington D.C., is a collection of pork for corrupt special interests. The Biden administration is permanently turning the government’s back away from the American people. They will rule over us.

One of the most corrupt aspects of the bill is the money Democrats will pour into failing media to permanently buy their positive reporting of every lousy thing they do.

We are working with a largely Uniparty. Donald Trump upset the apple cart which is why he was trashed 24/7 by the arm of the Democrat Party — the US media.

MEDIA CORRUPTION WILL GET WORSE

Congressional Democrats, with the complicity of some so-called Republicans, had previously proposed media subsidy schemes that included tax credits for media companies, tax breaks for subscribing to papers, and even a $5,000 tax credit for taking out an ad in the local paper.

Biden’s Build Back Better Act subsidy scheme offers $1.9 billion to the media with a payroll tax credit covering 50% of salaries, as much as $25,000, for the Democrat propagandists on media company payrolls, and another 30% over the next four years.

Democrats claim it helps local news but it’s capped at 1500 employees. Even WaPo only has 1,000 [fake] journalists.

The subsidy is meant to subsidize hit pieces against Republicans and anyone who disagrees with them.

For example, Rep. Earl Blumenauer touted the ability of “local journalism” to stop Republican candidates like Edward Durr, a truck driver who spent $153 to defeat New Jersey Senate boss Steve Sweeney: the biggest Democrat power broker in the state.

“There was no opportunity for local media to provide even basic information about the candidates,” Rep. Blumenauer whined. “The guy would never have been elected if he had gotten any scrutiny at all.” By scrutiny, the leftist Democrat means hit pieces, of the kind that the media belatedly began generating after the truck driver’s unexpected election night win.

Democrats also have fake news operations like Report for America or Courier Newsroom with embedded subsidized reporters and created fake local news outlets to push leftist agendas. The funding comes from the usual far-Left dark money operatives like the Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Knight Foundation, Google, Facebook, et al.

Related















