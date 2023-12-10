Mayor Adams: The “Cold Reality That Help Is Not On the Way”

“We are at an untenable situation right now, and it is painful for us. It is painful for the city, and I think that you see it being reflected in the polls,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters at a press conference.

“It is because our federal government’s actions have taken a toll on the people of this city we’re going to continue to do our job in this administration. But these are extremely challenging times. And as I left Washington, DC, I did not leave with optimism. I left with the cold reality that help is not on the way in the immediate future. It is going to be at this moment; it’s going to be up to New Yorkers and this administration to continue to navigate this challenge that we’re facing.”

Katie Hobbs is demanding $512 million reimbursement for the southern border security failure.

“Today, I sent a letter to President Biden calling on him to reassign National Guard members to assist in its reopening, as well as reimburse the $512,529,333 federal border inaction has cost us,” Hobbs posted on X.

In the letter, Hobbs told Biden that the reimbursements are for the federal government’s “failure to secure the Arizona border,” emphasizing that moving forward, the state Arizona will regularly seek reimbursement from the federal government.

Hobbs has sent zero help to the border. They’re on their own as 12,000 flood the border in one day.

What don’t these people get? Biden isn’t going to send any help. No help is coming, at least not before the election. They’ll just keep bringing in our replacements.

