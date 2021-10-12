Here’s One of the National School Board’s ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISTS’

















If someone would have sat and listened for thirty seconds to what Scott had to say, they would have been mortified and heartbroken. ~ Scott’s attorney, Elizabeth Lancaster said.

Scott Smith was arrested on June 22 at a Loudoun County, Virginia, school board meeting. He attempted to speak out and was angry.

No one would bother to listen to him. He was at the meeting with hundreds of other community members.

The father said the Loudon County Schools tried to cover up the sexual assault of his daughter in a gender neutral bathroom.

According to The Daily Wire, moments before Smith’s arrest, the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) superintendent told community members during the meeting that the parents outrage was unwarranted since the school had no record of assaults stemming from transgendered students.

The meeting was deemed an “unlawful assembly” after many attendees vocally opposed a policy on transgender students. Watch the clip of the distraught father:

Parents protesting against CRT and a transgender policy are arrested after a Loudoun County, Virginia school board meeting was declared an unlawful assembly pic.twitter.com/XyyuvozlUA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2021

THE BOY DRESSED LIKE A GIRL

There is something people did not know. Only weeks before on May 28, Smith says a boy, said to be wearing a skirt, entered a gender neutral bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. That is where the boy sexually assaulted Smith’s ninth-grade daughter.

Juvenile records are sealed, but Smith’s attorney Elizabeth Lancaster told The Daily Wire that a boy was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio, related to an incident that day at that school.

“If someone would have sat and listened for thirty seconds to what Scott had to say, they would have been mortified and heartbroken,” Scott’s attorney, Elizabeth Lancaster said.

As a result of the viral video showing his arrest, Smith became the face of the National School Boards Association’s “domestic terrorism” claims. Here is a white blue-collar male who showed up to harangue innocent public servants on his local school board.

“If someone would have sat and listened for thirty seconds to what Scott had to say, they would have been mortified and heartbroken,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster said that that the suspect was placed on house arrest and was expected to be convicted in court on October 14. Prosecutors promised Smith he was being held accountable. However, he was arrested on October 6 for sexual assault and battery. The 15-year-old suspect forced a female student into an empty classroom. He touched her inappropriately, The Daily Wire reported.

Lancaster said it’s the same suspect who assaulted Smith’s ninth grade daughter.

Related















