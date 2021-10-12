Report 2 GA Poll Workers Shredded Voter Applications

















Here is something the media will keep quiet. People paper shredding voter registration applications in Fulton County?

Say it isn’t so. We were told it was the most secure election ever.

Alex Salvi, a foreign correspondent for Newsmax, reported that two people were caught shredding the applications. A state investigation is underway.

Fulton County is the place where a lot of Black Lives Matter members worked the polls.

NEW: Fulton County fired 2 election workers who allegedly shredded paper voter registration applications. The state is investigating the accusations. pic.twitter.com/pYzrjh6zpF — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 11, 2021

