Donald Trump wants the resignation of every senior military official involved in the Afghanistan debacle on his desk by noon on Inauguration Day.

The fired officials will write books demonizing Donald Trump, but as Trump says, you must fire people when they do a bad job.

Mark Milley, in particular, should be investigated. He took control of the military from then-President Trump, potentially liked about J6 and the National Guard, and he sold him out to his Chinese counterparts.

The men and women who serve this country are the best in the world, and they deserve the best leadership in the world.

General Mark Milley

On January 3, 2021, just three days before the protest, General Milley recalled the president saying, “Hey, look at this. There’s going to be a large amount of protesters here on the 6th. Make sure that you have sufficient National Guard or Soldiers to make sure it’s a safe event.”

Mark Milley is the military leader who is concerned about manufactured “white rage.”

In response to these revelations, Chairman Loudermilk released the following statement:

“Pentagon leadership prioritized concerns of optics over their duty to protect lives,” said Chairman Loudermilk. “President Trump met with senior Pentagon leaders and directed them to make sure any events on January 6, 2021 were safe. It is very concerning that these Senior Pentagon officials ignored President Trump’s guidance AND misled Congressional Leaders to believe they were doing their job when they were not. The DoD IG’s report is fundamentally flawed. It does not draw conclusions from the interviews they conducted but pushes a narrative to keep their hands clean. We have many questions for them, and we will continue to dig until we are satisfied the American people know the truth.” DoD Transcripts FINAL by Maura

Milley ordered the military to take a loyalty oath to him. Milley admitted he spoke to his Chinese counterparts and told them he’d warn them if President Trump planned to launch any.

There was never any risk of that happening.

Liz Cheney made a point of making a hero out of Milley, although he was quite the opposite. That seemed planned or staged. It wasn’t truthful, and it was so very odd.

Milley admitted at other times that he leaked information about President Trump to undermine him.