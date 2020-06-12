Here’s what happens in Miami when police are attacked

The Miami Police Department is backed by leadership and they can do their job. In this first clip, the police car is attacked by vicious young thugs. The police took down the foul-mouthed bunch.

This is the opposite of the bizarre Seattle mayor and governor who think it’s great that their city is out of control with violent flower children.

The overwhelming majority of police aren’t looking for the fight, but they will stand up if they have to do so. These are brave men and women who go out every day with a target on their backs and they do it to protect others.

Watch:

Unlike what we’re seeing in Seattle, the @MiamiPD aren’t messing around! pic.twitter.com/CvTPpJRh1i — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) June 12, 2020

The bizarre, weak-kneed flower children are running blue cities and they’re running them into the ground.

Here is another one going down the proverbial tubes:

Another one! Democratic mayors all over the country are intentionally allowing the extreme violence, looting and lawlessness! What happened to the oaths of office that they have taken? They should be held accountable for their criminality. https://t.co/GfjUEj1JSO — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) June 12, 2020

Look at what is going on in NY:

Manhattan judge frees alleged looter busted in bloody attack on NYPD cop https://t.co/sk5svzQEY0 pic.twitter.com/WXLe9cXQGs — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2020

They’re not causing pain, it’s a purge you dimwit:

Seattle is a disaster:

Hey moron… YOUR POLICE CHIEF said there are threats, extortion, robberies, and extreme violence. That’s what’s happening! Your obsession with @realDonaldTrump has clouded your vision to secure the area for your residents. DO YOUR JOB! https://t.co/lgcF0J0JRT — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) June 12, 2020