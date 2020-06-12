Black Lives Matter curriculum to expand into schools nationwide

by Dan Levine

In 2016, Newstalk1130 reported that public schools in Milwaukee, Wisconsin planned to spend over $471,000 to further the agenda of the radical group supported by Barack Obama and funded by far-left globalist George Soros to the tune of $33 million dollars.

They created a “cultural studies curriculum” and claimed to improve school performance through the “facilitation of meaningful dialogue and support on issues surrounding race and trauma faced in communities and schools.” MPS officials told WISN radio.

Black Lives Matter curricula are already in schools in the northeast. And they now want to put their curricula in every school district in the United States. They will expand the time spent on it.

Endorsed by the far-left National Education Association, the largest teacher’s union in the nation, the national organization Black Lives Matter at School (BLMS) seeks to foment a “new uprising for racial justice” by injecting their guiding principles into schools.

The concepts they embrace include globalism, Marxist social justice, transgender affirming, and queer affirming.” They plan to implement restorative justice and Black History/Ethnic Studies K-12 as part of their movement.

The BLM leader who signed the general goals is Opal Tometi, a communist with ties to Nicolas Maduro, the dictator of Venezuela. If you look at the so-called elite who endorsed it, they’re far-left. The endorsers include domestic terrorist Bill Ayers. The BLM is anti-capitalism.

A SAMPLE OF THEIR GOALS

A document written by BLM activist Laleña Garcia, a self-described “queer kindergarten teacher,” provides a glimpse of what they plan to teach.

Titled, “How to talk to young children about the Black Lives Matter Guiding Principles,” the document encourages educators to “consider age-appropriate language” as they indoctrinate students with a cultural Marxist ideology such as “intersectionality” and “transgenderism.”

Many of the terms included in the document are pulled from Black Lives Matter’s 13 guiding principles. The principles include Globalism. They define it as “our ability to see how we are impacted or privileged within the Black global family that exists across the world in different regions.”

It’s no surprise that an organization funded by uber-globalist George Soros is teaching kids that globalism is a big beautiful way of everybody living together as one family⁠. The truth is it’s neo-communism and one world government.

We have written a great deal about this organization since it originated, thanks to the largesse of benefactor George Soros. It’s very similar to the Black Panthers. It’s a communist revolutionary organization. The Black Panthers and their crazy leaders are now glorified in the media. This is despite the fact that many were dangerous criminals. Their ideology was communism.

We love black people but not Black Lives Matter.

The Black Lives Matter is the Black Panthers:

SEPTEMBER 2017, BLACK LIVES MATTER