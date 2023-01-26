Heretic of Alabama U: “There Is No Climate Emergency”

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is a Marxist mechanism for undermining western traditions and civilization, overthrowing equality by enforcing conformity of thought and uniformity of results. That was a definition that a Twitter user came up with, and it’s one of the better ones. It’s exacting.

DEI is flooding every field in our major universities, and it’s destroying the areas it permeates, even the sciences. It’s one reason why one geology professor is taking a different path. He has written a book.

Dr. Wielicki says, “there is no climate emergency.” He adds that the field is no longer “worthy of his effort.” His book should be interesting.

Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki is an assistant professor of geology at the University of Alabama who is leaving his position in part because a radical ideology has taken hold in geology and climatology. He’s tired of battling it.

Mostly, he’s leaving for personal reasons, to be with family more, but it’s also over DEI.

“…over the last decade or so, but especially the last few years, the obsession with universities and grant-funding institutions on immutable characteristics of faculty and students and the push for equity in science above all else has dramatically changed the profession of an academic professor.

“The rise of illiberalism in the name of DEI is the antithesis of the principles that universities were founded on. These are no longer places that embrace the freedom of exchanging ideas and will punish those that go against the narrative.

“Although I had worked from an early age to earn a Ph.D. and become a professor, like my father, I feel the profession is no longer worthy of my efforts.

“Contributing to this is the earth science communities’ silence on the false “climate emergency” narrative. Members of the community routinely discuss the mental health effects of climate catastrophism but dare not speak out lest they lose their positions and research funds.

“I will continue to objectively review the current state of the science and provide my expert opinions through social media and a future podcast and book (hopefully, coming soon). I appreciate all of the support I have… …received from followers here and members within the community (who shall remain nameless). If you live in CO, get ready for the Wielicki Whirlwind! Excited about this new chapter in my life. #climate #Wokeness“

DEI is a disaster that has quickly taken over our universities, especially since the Saint George Floyd riots. It’s destroying the USA.

As far as climate emergencies, the crisis is computer generated and only as good as what the ideologues put into the computer. It’s used to further an agenda.

