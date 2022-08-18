Hero Mother Jumps Out of Shower, Grabs Her Gun, Saves Kids

A Milwaukee mother jumped out of the shower after hearing her children scream, grabbed a gun, and shot and killed an alleged intruder Monday morning.

An early WTMJ report indicated the mother was “dripping wet” when she got out of the shower, yet she went to her bedroom, retrieved a gun, then confronted the alleged intruder.

She heard her 12 and 14-year-old scream and knew something was wrong. The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she bought the gun ten years before after she found a man sleeping under her son’s bed.

“It all happened so fast — an adrenaline rush,” she said.

The man, she said, was already being attacked by her two pit bulls, but she shot him multiple times because “he wouldn’t stop coming.”

She shot him as he charged her. He was declared dead on the scene.

A neighbor called her a “hero.” She is; she’s a hero mother who confronted a deranged man.

“She was scared because her children were there with her. So, she did what any mother would do. She defended her children,” the neighbor and activist said. “It was an act of self-defense.”

The man was about 30 and acting strangely, the mom said. Police arrested the mother but released her within hours.

She’s planning to move.

